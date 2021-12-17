Brahmastra, RRR, Laal Singh Chaddha to Adipurush- IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Indian Films of 2022 | From Brahmastra, RRR, Adipurush to Laal Singh Chaddha – Top 10 Most Awaited Movies of the Year 2022 Announced

KGF – Chapter 2

Release date- 14 April 2022

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

RRR

Release date- 7 January 2022

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ramcharan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has been well received by the audience. This is Rajamouli’s next film after Bahubali, so the craze for the film is at its peak.

Lal Singh Chaddha

Release date- 14 April 2022

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is the official remake of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Release date – 18 February 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films have a lot of craze among the audience. Alia Bhatt is playing the lead role in this film, while Ajay Devgan will be seen in a special role.

Beast

This Tamil film by Superstar Vijay is a black comedy action-thriller. The director of the film is Nelson Dilipkumar.

Dhaakad

Release date- 8 April 2022

Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta starrer this film is directed by Rezi Ghai. It will be a bang action-film.

