Brahmastra, RRR, Laal Singh Chaddha to Adipurush- IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Indian Films of 2022 | From Brahmastra, RRR, Adipurush to Laal Singh Chaddha – Top 10 Most Awaited Movies of the Year 2022 Announced
KGF – Chapter 2
Release date- 14 April 2022
Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.
RRR
Release date- 7 January 2022
Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ramcharan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has been well received by the audience. This is Rajamouli’s next film after Bahubali, so the craze for the film is at its peak.
Lal Singh Chaddha
Release date- 14 April 2022
Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is the official remake of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Release date – 18 February 2022
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films have a lot of craze among the audience. Alia Bhatt is playing the lead role in this film, while Ajay Devgan will be seen in a special role.
Beast
This Tamil film by Superstar Vijay is a black comedy action-thriller. The director of the film is Nelson Dilipkumar.
Dhaakad
Release date- 8 April 2022
Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta starrer this film is directed by Rezi Ghai. It will be a bang action-film.
Radheshyam
Release date – 14 January 2022
This sci-fi romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is gaining a lot of buzz. The director of the film is Radha Krishna Kumar. Apart from Telugu, it will be released in Hindi language only.
brahmastra
Release date – 9 September 2022
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. This film is being made for a long time, due to which now the audience is eagerly waiting for it.
Heropanti 2
Release date- 29 April 2022
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer this film is releasing on the occasion of Eid. The director of the film is Ahmed Khan.
primitive man
Release date- 11 August 2022
This film is in a lot of discussion because of its starcast. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in important roles.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.