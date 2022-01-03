Brahmins know how to protect their self-respect, SP leader said on the question of anchor – Brahmin vote bank has been shifting, said this when Vikas Dubey’s car was overturned

Referring to the figures of voting done by Brahmins during different assembly elections, Samajwadi Party leader Jitendra Tripathi said that Brahmins know how to protect their self-respect.

Ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, there have been reports about the displeasure of Brahmins. On the other hand, all the parties are busy trying to remove this ‘displeasure’ of the Brahmins and woo them. Samajwadi Party is also seen trying its best to bring Brahmins into its fold. Referring to figures of voting done by Brahmins during different assembly elections in UP, Samajwadi Party leader Jitendra Tripathi said that Brahmins know how to protect their self-respect.

During Aaj Tak’s debate show ‘Dangal’, Anchor Chitra Tripathi asked Samajwadi Party spokesperson that why Brahmin voters should trust Samajwadi Party, what have you done for them who will go towards your Brahmin? In response, Jitendra Tripathi gave the figures and said, “In 2019, 82 percent Brahmins voted for BJP and in 2017 assembly elections, 80 percent Brahmins voted for BJP and since 2007, many Brahmins shifted to BSP. “

“This means that Brahmins have to protect their self-respect, if any party does not treat them well and protect their self-respect, the Brahmin vote will shift,” the SP leader said. Jitendra Tripathi said, “This vote bank will shift because in 2017 as soon as the Yogi Adityanath government was formed, he canceled 15 government holidays, including Parshuram Jayanti. Three months later, Vivek Tiwari was murdered and the murder was done by the police. CM Yogi in his stubbornness, his arrogance did not go to meet his family and called his family to meet him at CM residence.

The SP leader said, “Vikas Dubey was not a hero, but the way his car was overturned, no Brahmin liked it. Vikas Dubey was a criminal and should have been produced in the court. We would have accepted the decision given by the court. Yogi Adityanath gave his verdict and his car was overturned.”

Hitting out at the BJP, Jitendra Tripathi said, “Three days ago Khushi Dubey was married, what was her fault that the girl is in jail today. Indramani Tripathi was murdered in Mahoba, the SP who caused her murder is absconding and has a reward of Rs 1 lakh. The Yogi government has not been able to catch him till date because his surname is Patidar and he is a Gujarati?”