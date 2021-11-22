Braided, Beaded, or Bone hatbands – Let your hat speak your personality and style! 

Animal skin accessories are always popular amongst fashion lovers. Some prefer genuine leather for hats, belts, and jackets whereas, some like suede leather or even fake leather for designer accessories. Hats play a vital role in changing your whole personality and appearance. It is essential to flaunt a stylish hat with summer wear or adorn woolen caps with the autumn collection.

Each headcover is unique and comes in varied materials, designs, cuts, shapes, and with or without embellishments. One of the widespread attachments with hats is the brim band. The circular piece of fabric or belt surrounds the crown area for a snug fit. Over the years, the purpose of these hatbands has changed. Let’s explore more about the bands that do more than ensure a perfect fit.

Purpose of hat bands

The primary purpose of hat bands is to give a perfect fit. You can use the bands for adjusting as per the crown size. The classic leather hat bands cover the complete head circumference and hide the stitching between the crown and the brim. But contemporary hatbands have more functions than just covering the stitch and giving a snug fit.

Panama straw hats and Fedora felt caps have fancy bands around the crown to add style and beauty to the head accessory. You may also get personalized bands that match your outfit or some particular sentimental value. Suppose you have different hats for various occasions but want to have a unique connection between all. In that case, you can opt for any signature accessory that compliments the band around the cap. Feathers, brooches, metal batches, and even semi-precious stones look exquisite on the hatbands.

Wear it in style but right

A wise hat wearer will know the basic etiquettes of styling a headgear with a band around it. Yes! There is certain head accessory etiquette. If your car has any decoration, brooch, feather, or attachment, the focal point for men is the left-hand side. However, if the women adorn a hat with a focal point like crystals, bows, metal embellishments, it must go on the right-hand side.

A history behind this speaks of the old West’s legend – when the husbands will sit on the left side and the wife on the right. This way, the onlookers will get a view of the decoration on the headcovers.

Miss one – get one

You can adjust the bands for tightening or losing the hats. The older hats come with firmly stitched bands around the crown, and sometimes it is not stuck, and it is just separate. But present-day hats have bands stuck with fabric glue and not stitched. So, add a decorative band around the crown and further attach embellishments if you want to uplift your favorite accessory, which is plain and lacks oomph.

You can use a hot glue gun, craft glue (for cotton hats), and even double side tapes for straw and leather caps. Some traditional hats come with bands that fasten using a fishing line or small lapel pins. Nobody uses rivets and fasteners to attach the bands.

Unique hatbands – Styling people for ages

Beaded hatband : The highest demand is the handmade beaded hatbands that run around the crown over a strip of elastic. Horsehair beads are also trendy and suit most of the hat designs. Digging back into history, you will explore that beads are one of the oldest forms of trade between people. The initial proof of beads in use was at the Ksar Akil in Lebanon. Some historians found beads and their ornaments dating about 72,000 years old. Beads are in different shapes, and you can find these in glass, stone, metal, wood, and ceramic.

: The highest demand is the handmade beaded hatbands that run around the crown over a strip of elastic. Horsehair beads are also trendy and suit most of the hat designs. Digging back into history, you will explore that beads are one of the oldest forms of trade between people. The initial proof of beads in use was at the Ksar Akil in Lebanon. Some historians found beads and their ornaments dating about 72,000 years old. Beads are in different shapes, and you can find these in glass, stone, metal, wood, and ceramic. Bone hat bands : The double and triple bone bands are trendy if you fancy pure leather or grass hats. Elk rib bones are the original forms of these band artworks long in tubular type for easy braiding. But contemporary head accessories use cow, sheep, or camel bones due to the ease of availability. If you don’t want to use real bones, you can also opt for plastic ones like original bones. There are white ones and black ones for your selection. The black ones or the darker tones are generally the horns of the animals. These are very fashionable amongst Americans from the Northwest Plateau and Great Plains. You can custom design the bones with carvings and tiny patterns on the pieces for a swanky look.

: The double and triple bone bands are trendy if you fancy pure leather or grass hats. Elk rib bones are the original forms of these band artworks long in tubular type for easy braiding. But contemporary head accessories use cow, sheep, or camel bones due to the ease of availability. If you don’t want to use real bones, you can also opt for plastic ones like original bones. There are white ones and black ones for your selection. The black ones or the darker tones are generally the horns of the animals. These are very fashionable amongst Americans from the Northwest Plateau and Great Plains. You can custom design the bones with carvings and tiny patterns on the pieces for a swanky look. Feather hat bands: Feather of large birds like turkeys, pheasants, and guineafowl are trendy options for hatbands. You can find the intricately woven feather patterns around the crown using fishnets, plastic thread, and jute. The feathers of ring-necked pheasant are the most popular choice for decorating any classic headgear. You can mix the feathers with bones, beads, conches, and stones to add that extra oomph factor.

You can design your hatbands or even order to personalized store that handcraft the special ones.