Brain Computer Interface Will Ease For The Treatment Of Paralysis

A brain-computer interface company in the US is going to conduct clinical trials for implants in the head. This is a big step towards putting devices inside the brain in the future. This will help in the treatment of diseases like paralysis. New York-based Synchron Inc. says it has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to test its devices on humans. Synchron has made this announcement, leaving behind other companies including Elon Musk’s Neuralink. Commercial brain-computer interfaces are relatively new territory for the FDA. Venture capitalists are suddenly eager to embrace technology. Brain-computer interface startups have raised $133 million so far this year, according to research firm PitchBook.

This is more than the capital raised in all the previous years. In 2017, Neuralink raised $107 million in a single year. Synchron CEO Thomas Oxley says there are many security concerns that haven’t been addressed before. Safety is a priority for us. The company plans to place a device called the Stantrode in the brain, which is smaller than a matchstick. This will help paralyzed patients to control their thoughts through digital devices. Unlike many other implanted brain-commuter interfaces that require brain surgery, the stentrode device is implanted via a blood vessel on the neck. Dr. Jay Mocco, chief medical officer of Synchron and professor of neurosurgery at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, estimates that the Synchron device could hit the market in three to five years.