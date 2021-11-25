Brainstorming on bio-medical disaster response capacity building

There have been many experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be helpful in fighting such challenges in future.

There have been many experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be helpful in fighting such challenges in future. The World Disaster Management Congress (WCDM), which will run from November 24-27 in New Delhi, is being brainstormed on building resilient biomedical disaster response and related strategies based on the experiences of Kovid-19. This information has been provided in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a participant in WCDM.

WCDM is an initiative to bring together researchers, policy makers and practitioners from across the world to discuss disaster risk management. ICMR is recognized as the apex body in India for formulation, coordination and dissemination of biomedical research and related strategies. ICMR is participating as the Knowledge Partner in the fifth edition of WCDM.

The objective of WCDM is to promote and promote risk mitigation efforts, particularly those related to disaster adaptation and scientific and policy efforts. The conference has been inaugurated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.

Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Director General, ICMR said, “ICMR with its affiliated institutions has integrated biomedical based knowledge with existing institutional capacity. It has played an important role in strengthening disaster management in the country. With the support of the Government of India, ICMR has focused its endeavor to bring together innovative engineering and multidisciplinary technological capabilities to make disaster response rapid and cost-effective and meet the challenges.”

The conference saw extensive discussions on building a resilient biomedical disaster response in a special technical session. During this, a presentation was made focusing on the contribution of ICMR based on scientific approach in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak and mitigating its impact. On this occasion, a wide range of activities from the development of the COVID-19 vaccine to the prevention and recovery of the pandemic are discussed by experts, focusing on it.

Experts present at the conference have stressed on the need for an interaction of various stakeholders to tackle such outbreaks in future. Dr Nabendu Shekhar Chatterjee, Head, Basic Medical Sciences (BMS), ICMR, said that “considering the increasing global crosses, transportation, urbanization and rising global temperatures, it becomes clear that outbreaks of emerging and treatment-resistant pathogens are crossing national borders. Can be spread easily by overhanging. Our susceptibility to pathogens is increasing with many new factors and outbreaks of recurrent diseases.”

Dr Samiran Panda, Head, Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, ICMR said, “Community and collaboration are critical for public health emergency preparedness and rapid response. Global collaboration can aid in this process by providing opportunities to develop new knowledge and disseminate information on best practices.” He said, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of such networking and innovation.

ICMR has been recognized as the nodal agency by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for research on the management of biological disasters in India. ICMR and its institutions are also committed to ensure the health security of the country and reduce safety risks and find practical solutions to health concerns.

(India Science Wire)