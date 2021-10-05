Brandi Carlile, Larger Than Life and Achingly Human

The quarantine and isolation of 2020 didn’t tame Brandi Carlyle. just the opposite. Their seventh album, “In These Silent Days”, marked the extremes of Carlyle’s songwriting. She sympathizes, apologizes and accuses. He is righteous and he has self-doubt. She resorts to the fond lullaby and she gives out full-bodied screams. The album reaffirms and polishes her ambitions.

Carlyle creates music with his songwriting partners and bandmates, Tim and Phil Hansroth (on bass and guitar), bringing back the handcrafted sounds of 1970s rock. The lyrics on “In Silent Days” pay a clear tribute to Joni Mitchell (“You and Me on the Rock”) and The Who (“Broken Horse”). Yet Carlyle is certainly a figure of the 21st century: a gay married mother of two daughters who left the country-music establishment to reach her enthusiastic audience.

From the beginning — Carlyle released his debut album, “Brandy Carlyle” in 2005 — his gifts have been clear. She writes melodies that appear as drama, songs full of compassion, close observation and sometimes heroic metaphors. Her voice can be slow and believable or fiercely torn when she strategically reveals her startling range. In early 2007, with the title song from her second album, “The Story”, Carlyle proved she could confess while belting out the Rafters. There was no denying her emotional power, although at times, on her early albums, it was shrouded in melodrama.

“In Silent Days” follows through the long-deserved recognition that Carlyle gained with his 2018 album, “By the Way, I Forgive You,” and its lead single, “The Joke,” which was a gorgeous crescent moon. A ballad that tells of sensitive misfits. that their time would come. It was nominated for a Grammy for Song of the Year in 2019, and Carlyle’s showstopping prime-time performance introduced her to a whole new crew of fans.