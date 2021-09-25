Brandon Valdivia talks about his new album

In the years that followed, Valdivia became a respected multi-instrumentalist and percussionist in Toronto’s experimental and art-rock environment, performing in groups such as Not the Wind, Not the Flag, and I’ve Eaten the City. He has also collaborated extensively with his partner, Grammy-nominated and genre-breaking artist Lido Pimienta, who also participates in too expensive. In his early twenties, he traveled to Nicaragua, where he visited his family in Managua, Estelli and his grandmother’s hometown of Masaya, and studied the country’s folk music traditions. Upon his return to Canada he decided to start a solo project, inspired by his frustration with the Toronto artistic environment.

“No one was talking about politics. Everyone was basically doing weird nihilistic experimental music,” he said. Mass Aaya takes his name from his grandmother’s house, as well as “the afterlife.”

Valdivia described his practice as “armelodic”, a term he borrowed from jazz musician Ornette Coleman. “The type of music in which the melody, harmony and rhythm are at the service of others,” he said. It’s a vision that captures Valdivia’s true musical focus, but also evokes the album’s spiritual vocals as a whole.

On the song “Quisense”, Valdivia uses the mbira dzavadzimu (a type of thumb piano) as percussion, despite the fact that it is an instrument that is usually played on metal keys. Over light flutes and sparkling synths, the sound of mallets strikes the mbira and melts into a peaceful fluid wave.

On “April 18”, he uses audio of a university protestor at the 2018 protests in Nicaragua, links current resistance efforts to decades of movements, and presents the political struggle as a continuum. The result goes beyond mere allusion or ancestral tribute. He expresses a prismatic and poetic language, showing that political expression is not always explicit. It can also come in moments of quiet contemplation and engagement.

