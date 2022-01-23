Bratt Helps Devils Rally For Win Over Hurricanes – Gadget Clock



— Jesper Bratt scored the tiebreaking objective late within the second interval and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 7-4 Saturday night time.

Nathan Bastian scored twice, Andreas Johnsson had a objective and two assists, Michael McLeod and Pavel Zacha every added a objective and an help and Jack Hughes additionally scored for New Jersey, which snapped a three-game skid. Ryan Graves had three assists and Dawson Mercer added two.

Kreider’s Hat Trick Powers Rangers To Win Over CoyotesJon Gillies completed with 31 saves whereas filling in for Mackenzie Blackwood to choose up his first win in 4 video games since being acquired from the St. Louis in December.

“He gave us some saves. Clearly the beginning of the sport most likely wasn’t precisely what we needed,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff mentioned “I really feel like his puck play helps us escape getting the protection. Taking part in the puck in entrance of the web was distinctive. Would he need a couple of objectives again? Yeah, he would need them, however exterior of that, he made good saves at key instances for us.”

Andrei Svechnikov and Josh Leivo every had a objective and an help for Carolina, and Ian Cole and Brady Skjei additionally scored. The Hurricanes snapped a three-game successful streak.

Jack LaFontaine completed with 31 saves in his first profession begin — 9 days after the previous College of Minnesota goalie gave up two objectives on three pictures in his NHL debut.

“That is the NHL, there’s loads of good gamers on the market,” Leivo mentioned of LaFontaine’s play. “He’s coming from school. He made loads of saves nonetheless. They’d about 40 pictures, so he’s simply gotta preserve his head excessive. It wasn’t his fault. I don’t suppose our group performed the best. … The way in which we (sometimes) play, I believe we might have had a greater final result. So he’s received to maintain his head excessive. He’s received loads of hockey forward of him.”

Bratt’s objective, his eleventh of the season, with 1:41 left within the second gave New Jersey a 5-4 lead —- it’s second benefit of the sport after it earlier trailed 2-0 and 3-2.

After Cole was known as for holding on Janne Kuokkanen, Hughes received his tenth on a wrist shot on the ability play with 7:09 left within the third to place the Devils up two. Zacha scored his tenth simply over a minute later to make it 7-4.

“We had a few guys play fairly properly, however not 20, which is what we’d like,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour mentioned. “Give them credit score. They performed onerous. They do what they wish to do. I don’t suppose we did a lot of something.”

Leivo received his first at 3:25 of the second to offer Carolina a 3-2 lead earlier than McLeod’s third tied it up once more practically 5 1/2 minutes later.

Rielly, Mrazek Lead Maple Leafs To Win Over IslandersJohnsson obtained a centering move from Mercer and beat LaFontaine with 8:44 left within the center interval to offer the Devils their first lead.

Skjei tied it once more with 4:26 remaining within the interval.

“Undoubtedly wasn’t the best way we needed to play. It’s not our sport. Simply sort of by no means discovered it. Our sport is getting pucks behind their defensemen and being onerous on them,” Skjei mentioned. “So now we have to be taught from this, however everybody within the locker room is aware of that’s not the best way we play.”

Svechnikov received the Hurricanes on the scoreboard first 2:20 into the sport and Cole doubled the lead 3:24 later.

Bastain scored twice 1:40 aside late within the opening interval to tie it. His second of the night time and eighth of the season got here on a slap shot from contained in the blue line and previous LaFontaine.

“Feels superior. Particularly getting back from two objectives,” Bastian mentioned. ”Perhaps we’ve seen previously we get down two, we’re fairly onerous on ourselves as a gaggle and it’s robust to battle again after which sort of put the best way to get away the sport ourselves first, and I used to be actually good to see.”

NOTES: New Jersey D Ty Smith (upper-body) was placed on injured reserve, retroactively to Jan, 19. D Colton White was recalled from the taxi squad. … LW Teuvo Teravainen (decrease physique) took half in pregame warmups and was a game-time scratch.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Vegas on Tuesday night time.

Devils: Host Los Angeles on Sunday night time.

Islanders Eighties Dynasty Star Clark Gillies Dies At 67

(© Copyright 2022 The Related Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)