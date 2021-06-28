Brawl Stars APK Download, pick up your hero characters in Brawl Stars 36.253 APK for Android – Download …

Download the latest version of Brawl Stars for Android. 3-on-3 battles from the creators of Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. Brawl Stars is a real-time combat Fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer and battle royale made for mobile! Play with friends or solo across a spread of game modes in under three minutes.

Unlock and upgrade dozens of Brawlers with powerful super abilities, Star Powers and Gadgets! Collect unique skins to face out and boast. Battle during a sort of mysterious location within the Brawliverse!

BATTLE IN MULTIPLE GAME MODES

– Gem Grab (3v3): team and out-strategize the opposing team. Collect and hold 10 gems to win, but get fragged and lose your gems.

– Showdown (Solo/Duo): A battle royale-style fight for survival. Collect power-ups for your Brawler. Grab a lover or play solo – be the last Brawler standing within the rowdiest battle royale yet. Winner take all!

– Brawl Ball (3v3): it is a whole new Brawl game! boast your soccer/football skills and score two goals before the opposite team. There are not any red cards here.

– Bounty (3v3): remove opponents to earn stars, but don’t allow them to pick you off. The squad with the foremost stars wins the match!

– Heist (3v3): Protect your team’s safe and check out to crack open your opponents’. Navigate the map to sneak, blast and blow your way clear to the enemy’s treasure.

– Special Events: Limited time special PvE and PvP game modes.

– Championship Challenge: Join Brawl Stars’ esports scene with in-game qualifiers!

UNLOCK AND UPGRADE BRAWLERS

Collect and upgrade a spread of Brawlers with powerful super abilities, Star Powers and Gadgets! Level them up and collect unique skins.

BRAWL PASS

Complete quests, open Brawl Boxes, earn Gems, pins, and an exclusive Brawl Pass skin! Fresh content every season.

BECOME THE STAR PLAYER

Climb the local and regional leaderboards to prove you’re the best Brawler of them all!

CONSTANTLY EVOLVING

Look out for brand spanking new Brawlers, skins, maps, special events, and game modes within the future.

PLEASE NOTE! Brawl Stars is liberal to download and play, however, some game items also can be purchased for real money. If you do not want to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your device’s settings. Also, under our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, you want to be a minimum of 9 years aged to play or download Brawl Stars.

Features of BRAWL PASS :

– team for real-time 3v3 battles against players from across the planet

– A fast-paced multiplayer battle royale mode made for mobile

– Unlock and collect new, powerful Brawlers – each with a signature attack and Super ability

– New events and game modes daily

– Battle solo or with friends

– Climb to the highest of the leaderboards in global and native rankings

– Join or start your own Club with fellow players to share tips and battle

– Customize Brawlers with unlockable skins

– Player-designed maps offer challenging new terrain to master

From the manufacturers of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach!

The description of Brawl Stars App

Supercell has soft-launched its latest mobile game Brawl Stars on the Canada App Store. there’s no news about once they will launch Brawl Stars Android version on Play Store. don’t be concerned. We’ll keep an eye fixed on the sport for you.

Time to Brawl out! Form the tightest team in town and fight 3 versus 3 in real-time. Brawl Stars is that the newest game from the manufacturers of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale.

Round up your friends and obtain ready for an epic multiplayer slugfest! Unlock a spread of rowdy game modes and dozens of rough and tumble characters with punishing SUPER abilities. Shoot ’em up, blow ’em up, punch ’em out and win the fight in four different game modes:

Collect Coins, Elixir, and Chips to upgrade and unlock your Brawlers. Join a Band to share strategies and battle alongside other players. Climb the local and regional leader boards to prove you’re the important Brawl Star!

BRAWL PASS: JURASSIC SPLASH!

– Chromatic Brawler: Buzz

– Unlock 70 Tiers of content!

– Includes exclusive skins and pins!

NEW EPIC BRAWLER: GRIFF

– Griff will join Brawl Stars in July 2021!

– Unlock him EARLY by winning an in-game Challenge!

TONS OF CONTENT!

– New Temporary Game Modes

– New Gadgets

– More Modifiers and Custom Elements for cartographer

– 30 new skins!

– … and more!