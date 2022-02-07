Brazen thieves target swanky New York Louis Vuitton store, met with resistance



Shameless thief in New York Cameras were seen stealing high quality purses from Louis Vuitton’s location in Westchester.

“@ GovKathyHochul’s criminal policy (meaning no cash bail) has made communities less secure across NY. @ This blatant robbery of LouisVuitton took place at my local mall @TheWestchester in White Plains,” Republican New York Gov. Tweeted with video.

The video shows people inside the store last month trying to stop two suspects from grabbing a high-end purse. A man who appears to be a security guard at the mall is watching the clash in the background and is not helping.

The two suspects were seen booking from the shop with stolen purses in their hands.

“The crime depicted in this video is unacceptable and we are fully cooperating with the White Plain Police Department in their investigation,” said a spokesman for the Westchester Mall. Told the New York Post .

“We’ve taken a number of additional steps to increase security in Westchester, including adding White Plain police officers to patrol property, increasing additional personal security patrols, deploying specially trained K-9 patrols, among other measures.”

Astorino posted another video from the mall on Saturday showing a different theft at the Barberry location.

“Same @TheWestchester Mall, different days, different men. This time @Burberry hit. Crime just doesn’t happen ‘in town’ or ‘anywhere else.’ It’s getting worse everywhere in NY and everyone is affected when offenders are encouraged by the soft-on-crime law, “Astrino tweeted.

White plain Police Department He said it was aware of both incidents and was investigating, according to one Facebook post on Saturday . No weapons were used and no one was injured in either incident, police said.

No arrests were reported.

People angry with California’s crime have blamed Resolution 47, passed in 2014, which reduced shoplifting charges for theft worth $ 950 or less, from crime to misdemeanor.

Critics of other states have blamed soft-on-crime prosecutors for the theft and recent law changes, such as New York lawmakers making sweeping changes to the state’s bail law in 2019 that would limit the number of offenses judges can grant bail.