Brazil-Argentina match halted after health officials storm the field

The decision to abandon the sport came on a day of worldwide drama in World Cup qualifying. In Africa, the Moroccan team had to flee the Guinean capital, Conakry, following reports of a military coup in the West African nation the day before they met in the qualifying match. And in Tennessee, the United States announced that one of its players had tested positive for the coronavirus and that another, star midfielder Weston McKennie, had been suspended for violating team policy, which McKennie posted on Instagram for COVID protocols. Said.

The Brazilian incidents threaten to further damage relations between FIFA, soccer’s governing body and the organization responsible for the World Cup, and Europe’s top clubs and leagues, embroiled in a controversy over the release of players for qualification games. Huh.

Several European leagues and teams have already taken a unilateral decision to prevent their players from traveling to South America for World Cup qualifying games this month, complaining that they had no choice as players were allowed to travel to the major leagues. Games will be forced to miss. Brazil was missing nine players for Argentina’s game, and other nations were also upset by the clubs’ failures to release players.

Tottenham and Aston Villa of the Premier League, however, allowed their Argentines to travel. Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero and Giovanni Lo Celso were in the opening squad in So Paulo, as was Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. His teammate Emiliano Buendia was a substitute.