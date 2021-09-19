Brazil-Argentina match halted after health officials storm the field
A World Cup qualification game between Brazil and Argentina, South America’s most successful soccer teams, came to a halt on Sunday just minutes after Brazil’s health authorities ordered the deportation of four Argentine players on charges of violating the coronavirus. Stepped on the field during the game as part of the effort. Quarantine rules.
In chaotic scenes in So Paulo, a group of Brazilian public health officials entered field minutes in a highly anticipated display and ordered Argentine players off the field as officials from both sides, a short inside the stadium. Crowds allowed in and a global television audience struggled to understand just what was happening.
The issue was the status of the four members of Argentina’s roster, which included three starters playing club soccer in England’s Premier League. According to local regulations, foreign travelers who have spent time in the UK in the past 14 days are required to quarantine upon arrival in Brazil.
Officials from Brazil’s health regulator, Envisa, said in a statement that they had concluded that the Argentine players lied about being in England when they entered Brazil. The agency said two days of meetings failed to resolve the issue, so it sent staff members to the stadium, where Brazil and Argentina sought “immediate isolation and transportation to the airport” on Sunday afternoon by the players. .
Argentina arrived in Brazil on Friday morning with four players from England. All players had previously traveled to Venezuela, where Argentina played a pre-qualification game last week, before arriving in Brazil three days earlier.
In images circulated around the world, health officials and some Argentine players were involved in a brief brawl before returning to the team’s locker room. On-field discussions eventually involved officials from both teams and stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar.
Finally the referee of the match game postponed. Once the Argentines were back in their locker rooms, Brazilian players waited on the field before starting an improvised training session to entertain the stunned crowd, using half of the field. Meanwhile, a police convoy was ready to take the Argentine players away from the stadium.
The decision to abandon the sport came on a day of worldwide drama in World Cup qualifying. In Africa, the Moroccan team had to flee the Guinean capital, Conakry, following reports of a military coup in the West African nation the day before they met in the qualifying match. And in Tennessee, the United States announced that one of its players had tested positive for the coronavirus and that another, star midfielder Weston McKennie, had been suspended for violating team policy, which McKennie posted on Instagram for COVID protocols. Said.
The Brazilian incidents threaten to further damage relations between FIFA, soccer’s governing body and the organization responsible for the World Cup, and Europe’s top clubs and leagues, embroiled in a controversy over the release of players for qualification games. Huh.
Several European leagues and teams have already taken a unilateral decision to prevent their players from traveling to South America for World Cup qualifying games this month, complaining that they had no choice as players were allowed to travel to the major leagues. Games will be forced to miss. Brazil was missing nine players for Argentina’s game, and other nations were also upset by the clubs’ failures to release players.
Tottenham and Aston Villa of the Premier League, however, allowed their Argentines to travel. Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero and Giovanni Lo Celso were in the opening squad in So Paulo, as was Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. His teammate Emiliano Buendia was a substitute.
The incident came hours after Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said four Argentine players should be isolated and cannot play in the match. Local news media had reported that the players involved had failed to report that they were in Britain, a charge denied by the Argentine football federation.
It was not clear why Anvisa did not take action before the game, given that the Argentine team was in the country for three days and because the agency had previously stated that the four Argentine players from England should be separated and played at the stadium. should not participate. .
Some Argentine players, including its captain, Messi, lay in the tunnel area for several minutes after the match was halted as officials and players alike tried to understand the controversy. Eventually, about an hour after the game was first suspended, South America’s regional football body, CONMEBOL, announced that the game had been abandoned.
CONMEBOL noted that the decision to abandon the game was that of the referee, but noted that FIFA had the final authority over the matches.
“The World Cup Qualifier is a FIFA competition,” CONMEBOL said in a statement posted on Twitter. “All decisions relating to its organization and development are the exclusive power of that institution.”
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said Comments posted on the national team’s Twitter page That the team was not informed at any time that it could not field British-based players, and they questioned the timing of the raid by health officials. “We wanted to play the match, the Brazilian players did too,” he said.
The president of the Argentine football federation, Claudio Tapia, denied the allegation that any of the team’s players lied about their travels. He said the Brazilian health authorities had approved the rules under which the Argentine team traveled to Brazil.
“You can’t talk about a lie here because there is a health law under which all South American tournaments are played,” Tapia said. “The health authorities of each country approved a protocol that we are strictly following.”
A Brazilian television commentator went over Anvisa’s head during a live broadcast of what was supposed to be the first part of the game. Anvisa official, Antonio Barra Torres, said the Argentine players had ignored instructions to remain in isolation while awaiting deportation from the country for failing to announce they were in Britain.
“They walked into the stadium, entered the field and there was a sequence of non-compliance,” he said in comments published by Globo.
The interim president of Brazil’s football federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, criticized the timing of the decision by health officials, saying players could have been sent home after the conclusion.
“I feel sorry for all the sports fans who wanted to watch the game on television,” Rodrigues told Brazil’s SportTV. “With all due respect to Anvisa, they could have sorted it out earlier and didn’t wait for the game to start.”
