Brazil Beats Mexico on Penalty Kicks to Advance to Gold Medal Match

Brazil beat Mexico on penalties, 4-2, to advance to the Olympic men’s football final after a foul-smelling semi-final with 10 yellow cards but no goals.

Dani Alves, Gabriel Martinelli, Bruno Guimaraes and Reinier converted their kicks in the shootout for Brazil after their goalkeeper Santos stopped Mexico’s first penalty and then saw his second attempt hit the post and rebound.

Carlos Rodriguez kept Mexico alive with Mexico’s third kick, but Reinier stepped up moments later to end it, slipping his shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The semi-final at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium was a rematch of the 2012 Olympic final and featured the last two men’s soccer champions. Mexico defeated Brazil at Wembley in 2012, and Brazil won their first men’s title at home in 2016.