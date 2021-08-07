Brazil Defeats Spain to Win Soccer Gold

It took Brazil 64 years to win their first Olympic gold in football. Five years later, he has his second.

Playing in the same stadium in Yokohama where their national team won the 2002 World Cup final, Brazil reiterated their Olympic title on Saturday by beating Spain, 2-1, in overtime.

Malcom, a 24-year-old forward who plays for Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg, delivered the winner as a fresh-legged substitute, scoring a long pass in the 108th minute.