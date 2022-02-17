Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing
The Rio de Janeiro state government has confirmed that 105 people have been killed in floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in Petropolis. It is not clear how many bodies were trapped in the mud on Thursday.
