Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 58

Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 58
Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 58

Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 58

The death toll from the devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiro has risen to 58, local authorities said Wednesday.

The city of Petropolis was hit by a flood on Tuesday, and Mayor Rubens Bomtempo said the death toll could rise as investigators searched through the rubble. 21 people have been rescued alive.

Rescuers and residents search for victims of a landslide in Brazil's Petropolis, Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

Mayor Rubens Bomtempo said the death toll could rise as investigators pulled through the rubble. 21 people have been rescued alive.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

Rescuers are removing the body of a mudslide victim on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Petropolis, Brazil.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

Residents of the Brazilian city of Petropoulos recover items from a mudslide on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

Civilians joined the government recovery effort early Wednesday. Among them were Priscilla Neves and her siblings, who looked through the mud for any sign of their missing parents, but only found clothing. Neves told the Associated Press that he had given up hope of finding his parents alive.

And Roselyn Virgilio, 49, broke down in tears as she remembered a desperate plea from someone she couldn’t save.

“There was a woman shouting, ‘Help! Get me out of here!’ But we couldn’t do anything; the water was coming out, the mud was coming out, “Virgilio told the Associated Press. “Unfortunately our city is over.”

Petropolis is a German-influenced city named after a former Brazilian emperor. Situated in the mountains above the coastal metropolis, it has been a haven for tourists interested in surviving the summer heat for nearly two centuries and exploring the so-called “Imperial City”.

Rescuers carry the body of a mudslide victim in the Brazilian city of Petropolis on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

An aerial view of a landslide-affected area in Petropolis, Brazil, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

Southeastern Brazil has been hit by heavy rains since the beginning of the year, with more than 40 deaths recorded in the state of Minas Gerais in early January and in the state of Sওo Paulo later this month.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

Residents embrace while waiting for a report of missing relatives in Brazil's Petropolis on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

Petropolis was one of the first planned cities in the country and has royal houses along its waterways. But its population has grown randomly, climbing hillsides is now confined to smaller habitats. Many areas are unsuitable for infrastructure and are at greater risk due to deforestation and inadequate drainage.

The devastated highlands have seen similar catastrophes in recent decades, with more than 900 people killed. In the years that followed, Petropolis presented a plan to reduce the risk of landslides, but work continued slowly.

Governor Claudio Castro told reporters Wednesday that the situation was “almost like a war” and that he was collecting all heavy equipment from the state government to help dig up the cemetery.

The state's fire department said 25.8 centimeters (just over 10 inches) of rain fell in the area in three hours late Tuesday.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

A number of roads remain inaccessible due to piles of cars and household items, which prevent access to the higher parts of the city.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, houses were damaged after a landslide in Petropolis, Brazil.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

On Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022, residents embrace after a deadly mudslide in Petropolis, Brazil.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

The state fire department said late Tuesday that the area received 25.8 centimeters (just over 10 inches) of rain in three hours on Tuesday – roughly the same as in the previous 30 days combined. The Petropolis Civil Defense Authority said there could be moderate rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The video, posted on social media on Tuesday, shows landslides dragging cars and homes and flooding through Petropolis and neighboring districts.

On Wednesday, the Globo Television Network showed firefighters still huddled underground in areas they could not access. Several roads remain inaccessible as cars and household items pile up, blocking access to higher parts of the city.

“Neighbors ran downstairs and I gave them shelter,” recalls bar owner Emerson Torre, 39.

Residents and volunteers remove the body of a mudslide victim on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Petropolis, Brazil.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

City Hall in Petropolis has declared three days of mourning.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

A man picks up a dog from a mudslide in Petropolis, Brazil, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

A resident shouts as they search for survivors after a deadly mudslide in Brazil's Petropolis on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

(AP Photo / Sylvia Left)

But the roof collapsed due to the flow of water. He was able to get his mother and three others out of the bar in time, but the daughter of a neighbor and the man could not escape.

“It was like a snowstorm, it fell all at once. I didn’t see anything like it,” Torre told the AP as rescue helicopters hovered overhead. “Every neighbor has lost a loved one, two, three, four members of the same family, children.”

City Hall in Petropolis has declared three days of mourning. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed solidarity during his visit to Russia, as did his opponent Vladimir Putin.

“God comfort their family members,” Bolsonaro told a news conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

Southeastern Brazil has been hit by heavy rains since the beginning of the year, with more than 40 deaths recorded in the state of Minas Gerais in early January and in the state of Sওo Paulo later this month.

