Brazil suspends import of 4 million doses of covaxin After Dispute

Brazil has suspended its decision to import 4 million doses of the vaccine after Bharat Biotech suspended its request for a proposed clinical trial and emergency use rights for its anti-Kovid-19 vaccine. Brazil’s national health monitoring agency Enviza said in a statement that its collegiate board on Tuesday suspended “extraordinary and temporary powers” for the import and distribution of co-vaccines. Earlier, Bharat Biotech had informed the South American government about terminating the contract with its Brazilian partners.

“Enviza’s Board of Colleges unanimously decided on Tuesday to suspend extraordinary and temporary rights to the import and distribution of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine Covaccine,” Enviza said in a statement on its website.

Bharat Biotech on 23 July announced the cancellation of the MoU signed with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LLC for its anti-Covid-19 vaccine Covaccine for the Brazilian market.

The deal was terminated after the Brazilian government came into controversy over a deal to supply 100 million doses of vaccines and authorities in Brazil launched an investigation.

“This step will remain in effect until we receive further information that the legal and technical protection of the decision to uphold the right to import remains in force,” Enviza said.

Announcing the termination of the agreement with its Brazilian partners, Bharat Biotech said that Bharat Biotech will continue to work with the Brazilian drug regulatory body Enviza to complete the process of regulatory approval for the vaccine.





