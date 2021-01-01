Brazil vs Argentina qualifier suspended: Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute; Covid broke protocol, 3 footballers arrived to play, messed up, Messi-Neymar also present

The World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina (Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended) was postponed dramatically as local health officials removed three players who did not follow the Corona virus protocol after they arrived on the field. Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar were also playing in the match. The match had to be stopped in the seventh minute when both teams were goalless.

There was a lot of discussion between players, coaches, football officials and local officials. Brazil’s health department says three Argentine players in England should have been left out but they were playing matches. FIFA now has to decide what happens next for this qualifier.

Antonio Barra Torres, president of Brazil’s health body, said all Argentine players would be sent back with fines for violating Brazil’s Corona protocol. The four were told to stay in the quarantine but they came to play three matches.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham’s Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero did not want to miss out on Premier League internationals because they had to be sidelined for ten days when they returned. In addition, Brazil’s segregation rules added to the difficulty.