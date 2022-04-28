Brazilian Actor and Model Arthur O Urso Married to nine women, roster made to keep everyone happy

It is not possible for a man who has married 9 women to fulfill everyone’s expectations at once. To overcome these difficulties, that man made a complete roster so that I could spend equal time with all my wives.

In fact, Brazilian model and actor Arthur O’Urso created a roster to keep all his wives happy, so that no wife feels like I’m ignoring her. About his roster, Arthur said that it was as hard to follow as it sounds.

In an interview to an American media house, Arthur said, “A lot of problems came up while following the roster. At times it seemed that I had to fall in love with my wives only because of the rooster. When I was with one wife, I used to think about the other wife and after some time I started feeling that I am not doing all this for pleasure, due to which it was removed after some time”

Wives are jealous of each other: Arthur told that all my wives are very happy with each other. No one cares much about how much time I spend with whom. However, many times when I give expensive gifts to a wife and give small or cheap gifts to someone, then the wives definitely envy seeing each other’s gifts.

It is worth noting that Arthur came into the limelight last year by marrying 8 women at once. His first marriage was to Luana Kazaki. Arthur says that he married 8 women together to celebrate free love and to oppose monogamy. According to a report, one of his wives has made up his mind to divorce him. On this she said that she wants me to be her only but it cannot happen.