Brazilian player tested positive for COVID-19 after reaching Singapore for Free Fire World Series 2021, now recovered

The COVID-19 pandemic has an ideal deal affected the esports business as or not it’s turning into extraordinarily now not straightforward to conduct the standard format of LAN tournaments.

Alternatively, Garena after organizing an on-line-most wonderful match in 2020 is once more with its first world LAN match of 2021, the Free Fire World Sequence 2021. The Free Fire match will occur in Singapore on twenty second and thirtieth Would possibly perchance. The superior teams reached Singapore upfront because of of the valuable two-week quarantine.

Inside the newest sample, Free Fire Brazil Esports tweeted {that a} Brazilian player after coming into Singapore examined determined for Covid-19 and became as quickly as instantly taken to the clinic for remedy. The player examined unfavourable prior to boarding the Singapore flight and these who got here in cease contact with the player salvage been recognized and quarantined in a devoted facility. The player has since recovered and became as quickly as discharged from the clinic.

In a assertion, Garena acknowledged ensuring and preserving the well being of all people entertaining stays their high precedence they usually’ll proceed to work with the authorities to make sure that the security and success of FFWS 2021.

Earlier, on account of mosey ban from South Asian nations to Singapore, the teams from India (Galaxy Racer and Group Elite), Pakistan (Group TG), and Bangladesh (Group Revolt) had been excluded from the match.

The halt 18 teams from 11 areas the world over will compete within the World Sequence for the final title and large prize pool of two Million USD.

Licensed teams for the Play-ins of the Free Fire World Sequence 2021:-

1. DEA (MENA)

2. LOUD (Brazil)

3. First Raiders Bravo (Indonesia)

4. God’s Realizing (Latin America)

5. Assault All through (Thailand)

6. Modern Gank (Singapore)

7. HQ Esports (Vietnam)

8. Singularity Invincible (CIS)

9. Vaixourar (Europe)

Licensed teams for the Finals of the Free Fire World Sequence 2021:-

1. VIP Esports (MENA)

2. FLUXO (Brazil)

3. Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines)

4. Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia)

5. Group Aze (Latin America)

6. Phoenix Power(Thailand)

7. LGDS (Taiwan)

8. Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

9. Silence (CIS)

