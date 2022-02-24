Brazilian soccer players are stuck in Ukraine, beg their government for help: ‘We are going through chaos’



Brazilian soccer star David Neres and at least nine South American stars who play in Ukraine are urging their governments to help them escape the Russian invasion of the country on Thursday.

The players are Bound together in the hotel room With their wives and children.

“There is no fuel, the border is closed, the airspace is closed. We have no way out,” said Marlon Santos of Donetsk, FC Shakhtar. New York Post . “We’re really desperate. We’re going through chaos.”

Santos continued: “The frustration is painful. We are waiting for the support of our country. We speak on behalf of all Brazilians in Ukraine.”

Carlos de Pena of Uruguay – who plays for Dynamo Kiev – was one of the other players who gathered in the room.

“The situation is one of despair. I’m asking you to release this video so that it can be reached [Brazilian] Sarkar, “said Shakhtar’s junior Moraes.

One woman in the group said they felt “abandoned” and feared they would soon have “no food to eat”.

“We are asking for help from our children,” she said in the video. “We are not involved in this conflict, it has nothing to do with us.”

The Brazilian embassy in Kiev said in a statement that it would work to provide “protection for about 500 Brazilian citizens” in the country.

The Ukrainian League was suspended indefinitely after martial law was imposed in the country.