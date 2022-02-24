Sports

Brazilian soccer players are stuck in Ukraine, beg their government for help: ‘We are going through chaos’

Brazilian soccer players are stuck in Ukraine, beg their government for help: 'We are going through chaos'
Brazilian soccer players are stuck in Ukraine, beg their government for help: ‘We are going through chaos’

Brazilian soccer players are stuck in Ukraine, beg their government for help: ‘We are going through chaos’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Brazilian soccer star David Neres and at least nine South American stars who play in Ukraine are urging their governments to help them escape the Russian invasion of the country on Thursday.

The players are Bound together in the hotel room With their wives and children.

David Neres responds during a match between Brazil U23 and the Republic of Korea at the Al Salam Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt.

“There is no fuel, the border is closed, the airspace is closed. We have no way out,” said Marlon Santos of Donetsk, FC Shakhtar. New York Post. “We’re really desperate. We’re going through chaos.”

Santos continued: “The frustration is painful. We are waiting for the support of our country. We speak on behalf of all Brazilians in Ukraine.”

Carlos de Pena of Uruguay – who plays for Dynamo Kiev – was one of the other players who gathered in the room.

David Neres during a Copa America match between Brazil and Venezuela at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil on June 18, 2019.

Russian soccer player Fedor Smolov has become the first to speak out against the Ukrainian attack

“The situation is one of despair. I’m asking you to release this video so that it can be reached [Brazilian] Sarkar, “said Shakhtar’s junior Moraes.

One woman in the group said they felt “abandoned” and feared they would soon have “no food to eat”.

“We are asking for help from our children,” she said in the video. “We are not involved in this conflict, it has nothing to do with us.”

David Neres passes the ball during a match between Egypt U23 and Brazil U23 at the Cairo International Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt.

The Brazilian embassy in Kiev said in a statement that it would work to provide “protection for about 500 Brazilian citizens” in the country.

The Ukrainian League was suspended indefinitely after martial law was imposed in the country.


