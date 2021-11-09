Brazil’s Far-Right Disinformation Pushers Find a Safe Space on Telegram
Rio de Janeiro – President Donald J. Following Trump’s ban on Twitter earlier this year, the Brazilian like-minded leader urged millions of his followers on the site.
“Sign up for my official channel on the Telegram,” requested President Jair Bolsonaro.
Since then, Telegram, an encrypted messaging and social media platform run by an enchanted Russian refugee, has created millions of new users in Brazil.
Its growing popularity in Brazil and elsewhere is being driven by conservative politicians and critics who have become the most perceptive broadcasters of problematic content in a social media ecosystem that faces increasing pressure to cope with false news and polarization.
In Brazil, WhatsApp remains the messaging platform, while Telegram is gaining momentum. As of August, 53 percent of all smartphones in Brazil had it installed, up from 15 percent two years ago, according to a report.
Founded in 2013, the Telegram has become a means of communicating privately with activists, dissidents and politicians – in repressive nations such as Iran and Cuba.
But Brazilian government officials and experts fear the app could become a powerful vector for lying ahead of next year’s presidential election – a tense political moment in the country.
Mr. Bolsonaro, whose declining popularity has threatened his chances of re-election, has followed the Trump playbook and begun to cast doubt on the integrity of Brazil’s voting system, leading to the possibility of a controversial outcome. His baseless claim that electronic voting machines will be rigged has upset opposition parties and the country’s top judges, who say the abundance of Brazilian politics is causing permanent damage to democracy.
“We know that systematic distorted information is created by very systematic and well-funded structures,” said Alain Osorio, general secretary of Brazil’s election court, who is leading the program against misinformation.
Ms. Osorio said the court has established constructive working relationships with officials from other social media companies that have become vehicles for misinformation campaigns. But his efforts to reach the telegram in Dubai have failed.
“Telegram has no representatives in Brazil and this has made it difficult for us to establish partnerships with other platforms,” she said.
Telegram did not respond to a request for comment. Press queries are submitted by bot on the platform.
Experts say that in recent years, political content and conversations in Brazil and other countries have largely migrated to Telegram, mainly due to the app’s ability to reproduce content.
Group chat can have up to 200,000 users, faster than WhatsApp’s 256 limit. WhatsApp has curbed users’ ability to forward messages after criticism in Brazil and elsewhere over its role in a misinformation campaign during the recent election.
In addition to group chats, Telegram hosts a channel, a one-way public communication tool used to distribute messages to corporations, artists and politicians, video and audio files. Mr. Bolsonaro’s channel surpassed one million followers in recent weeks, ranking him among the world’s most followed politicians on stage.
While competing apps have adopted tougher and more clearly defined policies on misuse and misinformation, Telegram’s guidelines are vague and the service takes a hands-off approach to content in individual and group chats.
This makes it a safe haven for arsonists, including politicians who have been banned from other platforms. In Brazil, the Twitter and Instagram accounts of Justice Daniel Silvera and conservative journalist, Alan Dos Santos, were suspended as part of an investigation by the Supreme Court into a misinformation campaign that included threats against judges.
But Telegram has remained a portal for their followers. This allowed Mr. Doss Santos to raise funds for his legal defense, and the court that barred him from other sites called him a “psychopath.”
Fabricio Benevenuto, a professor of computer science at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, said of Telegram: “The network is clearly benefiting from the removal of users from other platforms. “Politicians have noticed that they are making no effort to remove the accounts, so it is becoming an attractive network for more radical groups.”
Farzaneh Badie, an internet governance expert who published a paper on telegram at Yale Law School this year, said that Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, was not prepared to deal with the problem of misinformation going viral.
“Their approach is very vague and very opaque,” she said. “We don’t see a systematic approach to solving these problems.”
After struggling with government efforts to censor content on the social networking site VKontakte, which he founded, Mr. Durov left Russia in 2014. He says he designed the telegram as an ultra-private means of communication based on the persecution he endured in his home country.
In 2018, Shri. Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube played a key role in Bolsonaro’s surprise victory, and the far-right leader continues to rely heavily on social media to strengthen his base, attack opponents and make untapped false claims.
But in recent months, the platform that enabled Mr. Bolsonaro to emerge has curbed false or misleading claims about measures to include him in the coronavirus. Social media companies removed some of the videos and tweets they found dangerous.
Mr Bolsonaro and his followers have objected to its removal as a form of censorship. In September, he argued that misinformation was now a permanent feature of politics and dismissed it as a trivial matter.
He said, “Fake news is a part of our lives. “Didn’t anyone lie to their girlfriend?”
The Telegram has conducted a more serious investigation into the disruptive role of politics in Brazil. Investigations by the news agency found that they were hosting a network of illegal weapons and enabling the distribution of child pornography.
Brazilian lawmakers are debating legislation that would require platforms such as Telegram to have legal representation in Brazil or risk being banned. However, users have easily avoided bans in countries such as Iran and Russia by using software that allows them to hide their location.
Diego Rass, A. A professor at Mackenzie University in Sao Paulo and co-founder of the Digital Freedom Institute, blocking apps is a “tough solution” that will be ineffective.
“We have to face the digital challenge of understanding that our laws are from 2009 and are limited to our physical realm,” he said. “The digital world has no such limit. This is a global challenge. “
