Brazil’s Far-Right Disinformation Pushers Find a Safe Space on Telegram

Rio de Janeiro – President Donald J. Following Trump’s ban on Twitter earlier this year, the Brazilian like-minded leader urged millions of his followers on the site.

“Sign up for my official channel on the Telegram,” requested President Jair Bolsonaro.

Since then, Telegram, an encrypted messaging and social media platform run by an enchanted Russian refugee, has created millions of new users in Brazil.

Its growing popularity in Brazil and elsewhere is being driven by conservative politicians and critics who have become the most perceptive broadcasters of problematic content in a social media ecosystem that faces increasing pressure to cope with false news and polarization.

In Brazil, WhatsApp remains the messaging platform, while Telegram is gaining momentum. As of August, 53 percent of all smartphones in Brazil had it installed, up from 15 percent two years ago, according to a report.