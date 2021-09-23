Brazil’s Health Minister at the UN. tested positive for covid in

Brazil’s health minister said he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday in New York, where he was attending the UN General Assembly with the country’s unaffiliated President Jair Bolsonaro.

Health Minister Marcelo Quiroga, tweeted That he would quarantine in the United States and was “following all health safety protocols.” Dr. Quiroga, a cardiologist, received the CoronaVac vaccine made by Beijing-based Sinovac earlier this year.

“The entire Brazilian delegation has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Dr. Quiroga accompanied Mr. Bolsonaro during his visit to New York for the UN meeting. Before testing positive, he was seen on video Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, shakes hands as Mr Johnson meets Mr Bolsonaro on Monday.