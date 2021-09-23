Brazil’s Health Minister at the UN. tested positive for covid in
Brazil’s health minister said he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday in New York, where he was attending the UN General Assembly with the country’s unaffiliated President Jair Bolsonaro.
Health Minister Marcelo Quiroga, tweeted That he would quarantine in the United States and was “following all health safety protocols.” Dr. Quiroga, a cardiologist, received the CoronaVac vaccine made by Beijing-based Sinovac earlier this year.
“The entire Brazilian delegation has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Dr. Quiroga accompanied Mr. Bolsonaro during his visit to New York for the UN meeting. Before testing positive, he was seen on video Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, shakes hands as Mr Johnson meets Mr Bolsonaro on Monday.
Contrary to earlier reports, Dr. Quiroga did not meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week, Mr. Dujarric said.
“We have taken note of the potential risk to UN staff in the General Assembly Hall,” Mr Dujarric said, “and contact tracing is being finalised.” “Currently, no close contacts have been identified between the UN staff.”
On Monday night, Dr. Quiroga made headlines in Brazil after he was filmed giving the middle finger to anti-Bolsonaro protesters as he and other members of the government delegation left for dinner at the residence of the country’s ambassador to the United Nations.
In a statement released late Tuesday, the presidential office said that Dr Quiroga will remain in the United States until he recovers, adding that he is “doing well.”
“We also inform that other members of the delegation tested negative for the virus,” the statement said.
Dr. Quiroga had a busy agenda in New York. He had breakfast with a group of investors; attended a meeting with Brazil’s First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro; paid tribute at the September 11 memorial; and spoke to senior officials of the World Health Organization.
In March, he became Mr. Bolsonaro’s fourth health minister in less than a year; The first two were kicked out after disagreeing with the president over his handling of the pandemic. Dr Quiroga’s tenure has been marred by allegations that senior ministry officials sought a fallback as they negotiated the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.
Mr Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic in South America’s largest country. On Tuesday, he used his speech at the General Assembly to defend the use of ineffective drugs to treat the coronavirus and argued that doctors should have more leeway in administering untested drugs for COVID-19.
Mr Bolsonaro, who had a mild case of Covid-19 in July last year, has said he was in no hurry to get vaccinated, which made for an awkward exchange during his meeting with Mr Johnson, who had found the AstraZeneca vaccine. which was developed at Oxford University in the UK.
“Get the AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Mr Johnson, who survived a serious case of Covid last year. “I’ve had it twice.”
Mr Bolsonaro pointed to himself and said: “Not yet.”
