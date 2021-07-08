Brazil’s Top Clubs Are Planning a Breakaway League



Earlier this month, clubs listened to group presentations, national and international, eager to play a role in the new league, which they say could be worth multiples of its current value. During a Zoom call, a group that included Charlie Stillitano, the American sports entrepreneur linked to billionaire Stephen Ross’s Relevent Sports, and Ricardo Fort, the former head of sports marketing of Coca-Cola, presented a plan that included the sale 20% the league to private equity in exchange for $ 1 billion.

The money would be used to write off huge debts incurred by some teams through years of chronic mismanagement. The group, which was assembled by Brazilian sports lawyer Flavio Zveiter and also includes former senior executives from FIFA and ESPN, discussed how Brazilian teams should follow the Premier League’s lead. . This league, a breakaway created by the main English teams in 1992, is now the most popular national championship in the world.

“We looked and thought, it’s a stroke of the moon,” Stillitano said. “The more I looked at him, ‘I was saying if you do it right, be successful, you’re talking about an incredible opportunity.” The group even brought in Rick Parry, the Premier League’s first GM, to explain what to do.

Of course, not all the evils of Brazilian football can be kicked out of the Brazilian federation. Clubs, mostly member organizations that elect their own presidents, are often mismanaged, with growing debts related to unpaid taxes, salaries or transfer fees. Any injection of money, any reformulation must therefore have regulation at its center, said Romildo Bolzan Júnior, president of Grêmio, one of the biggest teams in the country.

“Money alone means bigger organization,” he said. “All this must be accompanied by a cultural change, better management within the clubs and strengthened rules of governance.

Bolzan said he felt the rupture process was “still fragile” and recalled times at the turn of the century when similar ideas collapsed amid what he described as “difficult politics”. “Everyone will want to keep their privileges,” he said, “but if we do, the league is not going to be successful. “