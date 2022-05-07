Breakaway Moldova state of Transnistria reports explosions along Ukraine border



According to the region’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the isolated Moldovan state of Transnistria reported an explosion in a village along the Ukrainian border on Friday evening.

“At least two drones have flown over a military unit in Voronezhvo, with four explosions,” local media outlet Novosti Prednestrova reported.

The MVD placed the explosions near a former airfield at approximately 9:40 a.m. Friday night.

“Four explosions occurred near the village of Vornkov in the Ribnitsky district near the former airfield,” the MVD said. “On the evening of May 6, around 9:40 pm, the first two explosive devices were probably dropped from a drone. An hour later, the attack was repeated.”

Transnistria remains a undisputed isolated state within Moldova, like the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics within Ukraine.

Putin formally launched his offensive in Ukraine by recognizing the two breakaway regions, and some analysts believe he will pressurize both regions to vote in a referendum on joining Russia. Once he tightens control of the Donbass region of Ukraine, analysts believe he will repeat the process with Transnistria.

According to The Guardian, Transnistria remains under pro-Russian separatist control and has a permanent 1,500 Russian army and an arms depot.

Russia has stepped up its focus on Transnistria over the past few weeks after a series of explosions rocked the region on April 26. Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko has said his country is “concerned” about a string of explosions in isolated states.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu called a Security Council meeting after the April incident. He warned of possible attempts to escalate tensions in Transnistria and create an excuse to create a “security situation” – similar to Russia’s attempts to invade Ukraine.

Sandu has not yet commented on the blast reported Saturday.

NATO expects more explosions and similarly reported attacks in the region, which could create problems for Ukraine as it looks to continue fighting for the Donbass region, according to Ukrainian outlet Pravda.