Breaking Buzz Rohit Shetty confirms doing Golmaal 5 | Golmaal series box office 900 crores | Rohit Shetty confirms Golmaal 5

650 Crore Golmaal Series After the success of Golmaal, Rohit Shetty did not look back and continued to take this series forward. Golmaal Returns in 2008, Golmaal 3 in 2010 and then Golmaal Again in 2017. Now Rohit Shetty is busy preparing to make Golmaal 5. All the four films of Golmaal series together have earned 390 crores at the box office. At the same time, these four films together have earned 650 crores worldwide. In such a situation, it is believed that with Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty can touch the worldwide figure of 900 crores.

First film made in 13 crores

This funny series of Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgan started 15 years ago. The budget of Golmaal was Rs 13 crore. The film proved to be a super hit at the box office. The film had an opening of 2.3 crores, after which this figure reached 7 crores on the weekend and 13 crores in the first week. Golmaal’s lifetime collection was 27 crores and it earned 70 crores worldwide.

108 crores of Golmaal Returns

The budget of Golmaal Returns was Rs 24 crores. The film did not make much impact at the box office and was the weakest film of the series. The film had an opening of 6 crores, after which this figure reached 17.5 crores on the weekend and 33 crores in the first week. Golmaal’s lifetime collection was 51 crores and it earned around 108 crores worldwide.

The imprint of the classic film Khatta Meetha Golmaal 3

Golmaal 3 was inspired by the Hindi film Khatta Meetha. The budget of Golmaal 3 was Rs 40 crore. The film had performed brilliantly at the box office. The film had an opening of 8 crores, after which this figure reached 33.5 crores on the weekend and 62 crores in the first week. Golmaal’s lifetime collection was Rs 106 crores and it earned around 160 crores worldwide.

biggest film of ajay devgan career

The budget of Golmaal Again was Rs 100 crore. The film had given the fun of Diwali while earning smoky at the box office. The film had an opening of 30 crores, after which this figure reached 87.5 crores on the weekend and 137 crores in the first week. Golmaal’s lifetime collection was Rs 205 crores and it earned around 310 crores worldwide. Before Tanhaji, with Golmaal Again, Rohit Shetty gifted Ajay Devgan the biggest film of his career.

