Breaking Buzz Vicky Kaushal on board for Katrina Priyanka Alia’s Jee le Zara | Vicky Kaushal’s entry in Katrina – Priyanka – Alia’s Ji Le Zara

Farhan Akhtar's Ji Le Zara Katrina Kaif and Farhan Akhtar are excellent pals. Katrina Kaif was additionally part of Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Followers used to request Zoya and Farhan to make the feminine model of this movie time and again since this movie. In such a scenario, when Excel Leisure introduced this movie, there was no place for the happiness of the followers. And now it's believed that Vicky Kaushal is not going to hesitate to be part of this grand movie. Farhan has solid himself Farhan Akhtar has already solid himself in this movie reverse Priyanka Chopra. The 2 have earlier appeared reverse one another in The Sky Is Pink and Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do and followers love their pairing. In such a scenario, now after Vicky and Farhan, just one place is left vacant in the movie. Will you method Ranbir? Now after Vicky and Farhan in the movie, the thrill of the followers is on whether or not there could be scope for Ranbir Kapoor to be solid in this movie. And even when Ranbir is approached for this movie, will he do sure? deep friendship Apparently, like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have been excellent pals in private life in Jee Le Zara too. Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan have been additionally excellent pals. On the similar time, Priyanka Chopra will return as a breath of recent air in the movie. Priyanka informed in an interview that she had signed the movie solely on the situation that the movie would have lots of songs and dance sequences. The whole movie is being made on a Rajasthan journey of three pals.

Will not repeat errors once more?

Speaking about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Abhay Deol wrote in a put up way back that Hrithik was nominated for Greatest Actor and Katrina for Greatest Actress for this movie. On the similar time, Farhan and Abhay received the nomination of supporting actors. Abhay was indignant with this whereas Farhan was okay with this too. Abhay had expressed his anger and informed that if Hrithik and Katrina have been the principle leads of the movie, then it was their love story and never the story of three pals for which the movie was known as. Is understood.

unique casting of the movie

The principle solid of the movie was Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Vivek Oberoi. Shah Rukh was speculated to play Hrithik Roshan in the movie, Vivek Oberoi to play Hrithik, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. However Shahrukh Khan refused to do the movie after which your entire starcast overturned.

A banging solid will come

Sussanne Khan’s title seems in the opening credit of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Truly, Hrithik Roshan was not prepared to do that movie. After this Sussanne Khan had defined to him so much that he would make a giant mistake of his profession. So Hrithik signed the movie on the behest of Sussanne, for which Zoya thanked him as quickly because the movie began. Now it needs to be seen what number of papads Farhan Akhtar makes this time to make the solid of Zee Le Zara a blast.