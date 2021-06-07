BREAKING! Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalized due to breathlessness – read deets inside



A information report has surfaced revealing that veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized. Reportedly, the Naya Daur actor was breathless. Veteran actress Saira Banu revealed that the actor had been respiration heavy for the previous few days, stories ANI. The company tweeted out saying, “Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having respiration points since previous few days, says his spouse Saira Banu.” In accordance to News18.com report, Dilip Kumar is admitted to Khar’s Hinduja hospital. Have a dekko at their tweet right here: Additionally Read – Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha, Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kapoor-Nargis – 5 Bollywood {couples} whose love tales did not have a cheerful ending

The official Twitter deal with of Dilip Kumar tweeted out confirming the information. The deal with mentioned, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine exams and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A group of healthcare staff led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please maintain Sahab in your prayers and please keep secure.” Have a dekko on the tweet right here: Additionally Read – From Amitabh Bachchan to Fortunate Ali and Divyanka Tripathi — 9 celebs who grew to become victims of demise hoaxes

Earlier in Could, Dilip Kumar had grabbed headlines when he was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up. Given his age, the actor has to maintain visiting the hospital for routine checkups. Nonetheless, this information has saddened his followers and well-wishers have been sending prayers and needs for the actor.

In the meantime, final yr in December, Saira Banu had shared an replace on the Aan actor’s well being saying that he’s not doing too properly today. Nonetheless, she urged followers to maintain him in his prayers. “He’s not too properly. He’s weak. At occasions, he walks into the corridor and again to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We’re grateful to God for every day,” the Shagird actress had advised Instances of India.

We want the actor recovers quickly and returns dwelling.

