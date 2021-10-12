breaks-out-at-stadium-before-football-match-between-england-and-andorra-to-be-played-in-world-cup-qualifiers-preparations-under-scanner-video – Fierce fire, questions raised about the arrangement of the World Cup; Watch Video

A massive fire broke out in the stadium ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers match between England and Andorra. There was no personal loss in this fire but considerable damage was done to the property. After this, the arrangements regarding the World Cup also came under security.

A massive fire broke out in the stadium ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers match between England and Andorra. There was no personal loss in this fire but considerable damage was done to the property. After this, the arrangements regarding the World Cup also came under security.

A massive fire broke out at the Estadi Nacional stadium ahead of the World Cup qualifiers match between England and Andorra on Friday. The match between the two teams was to be played here in a few hours. After the occurrence of severe fire, this match will be played on Saturday evening at 7.15 (Andorra time, 12.15 AM Sunday Indian time).

Sky Sports News informed about this incident while releasing the video on its official Twitter handle. The channel tweeted that a fire broke out at the Estadi Nacional Stadium. Here the match of the World Cup Qualifier was to be played between England and Andorra.

Giving information, a spokesman for the Andorra Football Association said that this match will be held on Saturday at its scheduled time at 7.15 pm (Andorra time). He said, ‘There is no personal loss in this fire, only property damage. This match will now be played as per the schedule.

Police were also present on the spot along with staff members of UEFA and Andorra Football Association. On this occasion, information was received by the news agency that some welding work was being done there before the fire broke out. In this fire incident, the monitor of the dugout and the video assistant referee were burnt to ashes. Apart from this, the walls of the stadium were also burnt to ashes.

Questions raised on the arrangement of the World Cup

With such an incident happening before the World Cup, questions are now being raised about the system of Andorra Football Association. No death has been reported in this incident so far.

Apart from this, no loss of life has been reported due to the fire before the match between England and Andorra, but now questions are being raised about the safety of the players.