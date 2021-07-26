Breakthrough Covid, in Perspective – The New York Times

Revolutionary infections – in which vaccinated people nonetheless contract the Covid-19 virus – are one of those thorny topics that can be difficult to put into perspective.

On the one hand, breakthrough infections obviously occur. They have arrived at New York Yankees and White House officials, as well as at summer rallies in Massachusetts, Oklahoma and elsewhere. My colleague Liam Stack recently fell ill with a breakthrough infection (and I’ll tell you his story below).

On the other hand, the extent of breakthrough infections remains uncertain. Are they a big reason why cases are now on the rise in the United States – and a reason those vaccinated are concerned? Or are breakthrough infections the rare exceptions that receive inordinate attention?

They are two very different scenarios. If breakthrough infections are a significant source of the spread of Covid, it would suggest that those vaccinated should resume some of their previous precautions, such as avoiding crowded places. If Covid spreads rather massively among the unvaccinated, this would suggest that the behavior of the vaccinated does not matter much; the only reliable way to reduce the number of cases would involve more vaccinations.