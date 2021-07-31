Breakthrough Infection in Kerala: Kerala Breakthrough Covid Infection: There are more than 5000 covid infections in Pathanamthitta, Kerala after complete vaccination.

Highlights A new trend is emerging in Kerala, which has the highest number of corona virus patients in the country.

Corona is still occurring in about 9 districts of Kerala even after taking both doses of corona vaccine

So far 40,000 cases have been reported in Kerala, more than 5,000 in Pathanamthitta.

Thiruvananthapuram

A new trend is emerging in Kerala, which has the highest number of corona cases in the country. In about 9 districts of Kerala, many people who have taken both doses of Corona vaccine have been found to be covid positive. According to sources, 40,000 cases of infection have been reported so far. Pathanamthitta’s report is the most worrying. In this district of Kerala, 14,974 people who have taken one dose of the vaccine, while 5,042 people who have taken both doses are infected with corona.



What is a breakthrough infection?

According to media reports, cases of infection have been reported in 40,000 people who have been vaccinated in Kerala so far. Infections that usually occur despite the vaccine are also called breakthrough infections. However, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a breakthrough infection is an infection where a person is found to be corona positive for 14 days or more after taking both doses of the corona vaccine.

Is there a new form of corona somewhere?

Seeing the high number of cases in Kerala, the Center asked the state government to do genome sequencing of all the cases to find out whether the new case is doing all this. Usually, when there are more cases of breakthrough infection, the first suspicion is whether a type of covid is spreading that is preventing vaccine-derived immunity.

The situation in Kerala is worse than in Corona, a team from the Center said

Success figures for transition in Kerala

In Kerala, even after vaccination, most cases of infection have come from Pathanamthitta district. Here, 14,974 people were found infected for the first dose, while more than 5,000 people with the double dose were found to be infected. Collector Divya S Iyer confirmed this to our associate newspaper Economic Times. He said 5,042 people had been infected after taking both vaccines. Of these, 258 had colic two weeks after taking both doses.

Similarly, 14,974 people became infected after taking the first dose, of which 4,490 became infected two weeks after vaccination. However, it is reassuring to know that vaccinators need fewer hospital beds.

The center team evaluated

After this, a 6-member central team was sent to Kerala, which in its preliminary assessment said that people who have received both vaccine and covshield have been found to be infected. According to sources, even after receiving the vaccine, the team suspects a new mutation of the virus behind the infection, which is weakening people’s immunity.

Infection rate in Kerala is 14.73

At the same time, Kovid in Kerala is not taking the name of reducing the number of new cases. On Thursday, 21,445 new cases of corona virus infection were reported and 160 people died. Since then, the total number of infected people in the state has risen to 36,31,638, while the death toll from Kovid-19 has risen to 18,280. In Kerala, the infection rate is 14.73 per cent.

