Breast implant company’s sponsorship of women’s chess draws backlash

Some prominent chess players said that sponsorship could help elevate women in chess, where they have long been underrepresented. As of last year, only 37 of the more than 1,700 regular Grandmasters around the world were women.

Nine-time British champion, Jovanka Hauska, told Chess.com that it “could be a very exciting sponsorship deal, but it depends on how FIDE promotes and frames it.”

“As many people have pointed out, breast reconstruction surgery is a very worthwhile cause,” Ms Hauska told the website. “I also want to emphasize that women should not be ridiculed/ridiculous for having breast augmentation surgery. I am saying this because there seems to be a somewhat overly critical tone on social media.”

Chess.com, which was covering the tournament in Spain and preparing to cover other women’s competitions, said on Saturday it “will not promote Motiva as a sponsor in our broadcasts of these events.”

“We recognize the importance of reconstructive surgery and supporting breast cancer survivors, and we also respect that elective plastic surgery is a personal and positive option for some,” Chess.com wrote. “However, as a company, Chess.com does not feel that this sponsorship association is positive for marketing promotion suitable for women’s chess or the wider Chess.com community.”

Beatriz Marinello, former president of the American Chess Federation and former vice president of FIDE and the first woman elected to both positions, said it was “extremely difficult” to find sponsors for the women’s events.

“We have not been given priority,” she said in an interview on Saturday.

While Ms Marinello said she was not personally offended by the partnership with Establishment Labs, “my only concern is targeting teens or girls who have no medical conditions and may decide to do so in order to look better.” Huh.”