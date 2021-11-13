Breathing becomes difficult in Delhi air quality still critical no improvement visible in national capital

After the sunshine and air in Delhi on Saturday, the particles of pollution definitely dispersed, but still the air remains polluted to an alarming level. During this, the AQI of Delhi was recorded at 437. It was a serious level. The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning as well. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 473 at 10 am. But as the day turned out to be sunny and some wind blew, the pollution particles dispersed and there was some improvement in the quality by evening. In the evening, there was a slight improvement in the AQI of Delhi which stood at 437 points. But the worry is that it’s still dangerously polluted Is.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Noida and Gurugram, adjacent to the national Radhani, was recorded at 587 and 557, respectively. Which got better in the evening. It was 464, 441 respectively in the evening. The AQI in Ghaziabad too stood at 441. In Greater Noida it was recorded 408. The AQI at Lodhi Road, University of Delhi, IIT Delhi, Pusa Road and Delhi Airport stood at 489, 466, 474, 480 and 504 respectively. 423 in Faridabad.

According to SAFAR, 3157 cases of stubble burning were reported in neighboring states. Due to burning of stubble in more than four thousand fields, its contribution to Delhi’s pollution was 35 percent on Friday. SAFAR has said that it is expected that there may be some relief from pollution in the next two days due to the increase in wind speed.

Farmer burning stubble in a neighboring city of Delhi.

CPCB officials advised people not to step out of their homes and directed government and private offices to reduce the use of vehicles in the national capital by 30 per cent. According to a sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the meteorological conditions will remain highly unfavorable for the spread of pollutants till November 18.

During this, the agencies concerned were asked to be fully prepared to take steps under the emergency category. There will be a meeting on Monday for further strategy. Committee member Dr. TK Joshi has said that as the situation prevails, the further strategy will be decided accordingly.