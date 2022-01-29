Brendan Taylor Banned By ICC For Three And Half Years in Spot Fixing Black Mailing Case

Former Zimbabwe Captain Brendan Taylor Banned By ICC: Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned by the ICC for three and a half years for being implicated by an Indian businessman. Now he will be able to join cricket related activities after 28 July 2025.

Former Zimbabwe Captain Brendan Taylor Banned By ICC: Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned by the ICC for three and a half years for being implicated by an Indian businessman. Now he will be able to join cricket related activities after 28 July 2025.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor for three-and-a-half years for not timely reporting on a spot-fixing offer by an Indian businessman in 2019. In addition, the ICC suspended Taylor for a month for failing a dope test for taking cocaine during the same episode.

The ICC said in its statement that Taylor has admitted that he has violated four provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code (Articles 2.4.2, 2.4.3, 2.4.4 and 2.4.7). Earlier, the former cricketer had shared a four-page letter on his official Twitter handle and gave detailed information about the whole matter.

The ICC said that, “Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all forms of cricket for three and a half years after admitting to four charges of breaching the provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and one charge of the ICC Anti-Doping Code.” Has been done.”

What was the whole matter?

Let us tell you that Taylor revealed on 24 January that he was blackmailed after ‘stupidly’ consuming cocaine during a meeting with an Indian businessman. Taylor had said that he could face several years of ban for not timely reporting the spot-fixing offer by an Indian businessman in 2019.

Taylor claimed that the Indian businessman had invited him to ‘sponsor’ India and discuss possible plans for a T20 tournament in Zimbabwe. Without disclosing the name of the businessman, he said that he was offered $15,000 in October 2019.

The 35-year-old former cricketer played 205 ODIs, 34 Tests and 45 T20 Internationals before retiring last year. He was found guilty of consuming benzolecoguanine because he had taken cocaine. In the ICC Code, it has been placed under Prohibited Substances. Taylor was tested during the competition in the match between Zimbabwe and Ireland on 8 September 2021.

“Under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, a three-and-a-half-year ban will be followed by a one-month suspension,” the ICC said. Taylor will be free to engage in sporting activities after 28 July 2025. His suspension for doping was reduced to one month after he was able to prove that he had consumed the substance out-of-competition. It had nothing to do with performance in the game.

The ICC said that its decision is final. Taylor had informed the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit about the spot-fixing offer on March 31, 2020, after the incident happened in November last year.