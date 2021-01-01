Brendan Taylor Guard of Honor: Watch the video Brendan Taylor received the Guard of Honor during the last international match against Ireland

Highlights Taylor played his last international match against Ireland

Brendon Taylor scored more than 6,000 runs in ODIs

Taylor was dismissed for just 7 runs in the last match of his career.

New Delhi

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor could not make his last international match memorable. In the third ODI of the series against Ireland, Taylor managed just 7 runs in his last match.

As Taylor was heading to the crease to bat, his teammates inside the field gave him a guard of honor (Brendan Taylor guard of honor). His video has been uploaded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its official Twitter handle. It can be seen in the video that the teammates are standing in Kohwa with the bat raised and the opener Taylor is moving forward to bat in the middle.

Taylor is one of Zimbabwe’s greatest batsmen to have played 283 international matches in his 17-year cricket career. The right-handed batsman has scored a total of 2320 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 36, including 6 centuries and 12 fifties.



Brendon Taylor has scored 6677 runs in 204 ODIs with the help of 11 centuries and 39 fifties. His best score during this period was 145 not out. Taylor has scored a total of 934 runs in 45 T20 internationals, including six fifties. Taylor has scored a total of 17 centuries and 51 fifties in his international career.

Ireland won the toss and elected to field first. Taylor scored 7 off 12 balls. He was bowled by Joshua Little in the fourth over. A day earlier, on Sunday, Taylor expressed his gratitude to teammates, family and fans on social media.