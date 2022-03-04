Breonna Taylor’s death: Ex-Louisville cop charged in 2020 shooting acquitted on all counts



Former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer Brett Hankison, the only police officer charged in the raid that ended in the death of Brenna Taylor, was acquitted Thursday after nearly three hours of jury deliberations.

A Kentucky jury – eight men and four women – acquitted Hankison, 45, of three felony counts, including one to five years in prison for shooting during a raid that went through a sliding-glass side door and a Taylor apartment window. And a unit next door where a couple and small children lived.

Hankison was immediately released as a free man and did not appear in court after the verdict. But his attorney, Stuart Mathews, said he and his client were “thrilled.”

Hankison, 45, was charged with shooting through a sliding-glass side door and a window in Taylor’s apartment during the raid, which killed a 26-year-old black woman. Hankison’s attorneys never challenged ballistic evidence, but said he fired 10 shots because he thought his fellow officers were being “executed.”

A jury of 10 men and five women was selected from a pool of about 250 people after several days of questioning. Prior to the talks, the jury was reduced to eight men and four women after dismissing three options. The judge declined to disclose details about their race or ethnicity.

During the trial, Hankison testified that he saw a facial flash from Taylor’s dark hallway when police burst through the door and officers thought he was firing heavily, so he quickly rolled around a corner and sprayed 10 bullets in hopes of ending the threat.

But in a concluding argument on Thursday, prosecutors questioned what Hankison had seen, challenging whether he could look through Taylor’s front door when police opened it with a ram.

“He was never at the door,” Assistant Kentucky Attorney General Barbara Mains told the Whale Jury. Referring to Taylor, he added, “His dishonest behavior could easily triple his death.”

Wheelie reminded the jury that none of the other officers who testified remembered Hankison being at the door before the gunfight began. All the shells of his weapon were found in the parking lot, in rows of cars. He said that while other officers were in line for a shootout with Taylor’s boyfriend, Hankison was “shooting wildly through a sliding-glass door covered with vertical blinds and drapes.”

The former drug detective admitted to shooting Taylor through the patio door and bedroom window, but said he did it to save his fellow officers. Asked if he had done anything wrong that night, he said, “Not at all.” Hankison was fired by Louisville police for firing indiscriminately during the raid.

Matthews told the jury in his concluding argument on Thursday that Hankison thought he was doing the right thing and was not a criminal in prison.

“She did what she set out to do in that moment,” Matthews said. “It all happened in such a short time.”

Hankison, a 20-year-old K-9 officer assigned to handle a drug-sniffing dog during the raid, said he stood behind an officer with a broom ram and saw a man’s shadowy silhouette “in the shooting position” as Taylor opened the door. Like an AR-15 rifle. No long guns were found.

Taylor’s murder is on the verge of trial, although prosecutors insisted in an opening statement that the case is not about his death or the police decision that led to the March 13, 2020, operation. Judges were shown a single image of her body, barely understood at the end of the hallway.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was bedridden when officers broke down her door, was shot more than once and died on the spot.

Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron’s prosecutors have asked a grand jury to indict Hankison for endangering Taylor’s neighbors, but have refused to sue any official involved in Taylor’s death. Protesters who have been walking the streets for months are angry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.