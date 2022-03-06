Brew for Ukraine: Lviv-based brewery makes int’l call to arms



The first Molotov cocktail, now the right to beer weapon.

A Ukraine-based brewery that went viral for converting its craft works into Molotov cocktails is now urging brewers around the world to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression – brewing beer.

In an announcement on her Instagram page on Sunday morning, Pravda announced that it would open its recipes and graphic art to any international brewer willing to take part in the effort. And it’s asking anyone – anywhere – to share the announcement with their favorite brewer, big or small.

The company wrote on its website, “Drinking in Lviv now seems like a non-priority.” The post continues: “The city is ready to fight. Alcohol is banned, and we support it once in a lifetime. But now making – like giving birth or getting married – can be expected. It takes a few weeks for the beer to be ready. We hope we win by then.” . “

Interested brewers can not only use the company’s recipes and high-resolution graphic art, which have been posted entirely online, but fans are invited to join Pravda Online as the company prepares several batches of its Victory series. The online event will be held on March 8 at 11 a.m. Ukrainian time or at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

“As a peaceful craft brewer, we want to get back to normal life as soon as possible and enjoy drinking and drinking,” the company wrote. “We must first remove cockroaches from our land.”

“Soon [we] Will win this battle and eat a good beer. Victory beer. “ – Pravda Brewery, 6 March

In an interview with the American Newsroom, Lviv-based brewery owner Yuri Justavani told Bill Hemmer that “small craft brewers need to make something, they can’t just sit idle, so we decided to use our chemical skills and our own labor to require precision.” .And safety – just like beer. “

“Once we realized we couldn’t make beer … we decided to make Molotov cocktails,” Zastavini added.

In late February, as Russian troops advanced on Kiev, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry explicitly told Ukrainian citizens to “make Molotov cocktails, to neutralize the occupiers!”

The term refers to a bottle, some fuel, and an improvised explosive device made from an illuminated rag, also known as a “poor man’s grenade.”

Justavani told Fox that the company’s previous efforts were based on the idea of ​​doing something – “you can, where you can.”

At the end of her latest Call to Action, Pravda said rebelliously, “Soon we will win this battle and get a good beer. Victory beer.”