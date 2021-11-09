Brexit Brain Drain Delivers Financial Boon to Estonia



Estonia has received applications for e-residency, as it is known, Out of 176 countries, Britain ranks fourth in the list of non-European Union nations after Russia, Ukraine and China. Giving e-residency does not give you citizenship, tax residency or access to Estonia or the rest of the European Union.

However, a 20 per cent tax rate benefits both income tax and corporate tax. Subsequent profits are levied only when they are distributed (rather than when they are earned), which can lead to lower tax burden on companies. In the UK, the income tax rate for the highest earners is 40 per cent on most of their earnings, and for the highest payer, it rises to the top.

E-residency “clearly increased after Brexit, even in reality, when the vote took place, we saw an increase,” Ms. Calas told City AM.

Hannes Lentius, director of PwC Accountants in Estonia and a tax expert, described the government’s estimate of increased tax revenue as credible and said the e-residency scheme has worked well for the country. “Brexit is a part of it,” he said, adding that the e-residency was “a great success, it has marketed Estonia.”

Another fortune-teller in Estonia is David Fortune, a British business owner who co-founded Sahar in 2014. The city does most of its work with the European police department and border guards, adapting their needs to innovative technologies such as counter-drone systems.

Mr Fortune served with the police for 30 years in North Yorkshire, in the north of England, where he still lives, and was surprised to find himself an Estonian e-resident.