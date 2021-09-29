Brexit-weary Britain finds itself in a new crisis with Brexit overtones

LONDON – Few things are more likely to set teeth on the edge of things than the provisional winner of an inconclusive German election in Downing Street, declaring that Brexit is the reason Britons are lining up at gas stations as in 1974.

But Social Democratic Party leader Olaf Scholz told reporters on Monday that freedom of movement guaranteed by the European Union would have eased the UK’s shortage of truckers who are preventing oil companies from supplying gas stations across the country. .

Asked about the crisis in Britain, Mr. Scholz said, “We worked very hard to persuade the British not to leave the Union.” “Now they made a different decision, and I hope they manage the problems that come with it.”

To ordinary people, even Mr. Scholz’s criticism may seem like old news. Britain is no longer debating Brexit. Almost everyone is tired of the issue and the country, like the rest of the world, has instead fallen prey to the pandemic.