Brexit-weary Britain finds itself in a new crisis with Brexit overtones
LONDON – Few things are more likely to set teeth on the edge of things than the provisional winner of an inconclusive German election in Downing Street, declaring that Brexit is the reason Britons are lining up at gas stations as in 1974.
But Social Democratic Party leader Olaf Scholz told reporters on Monday that freedom of movement guaranteed by the European Union would have eased the UK’s shortage of truckers who are preventing oil companies from supplying gas stations across the country. .
Asked about the crisis in Britain, Mr. Scholz said, “We worked very hard to persuade the British not to leave the Union.” “Now they made a different decision, and I hope they manage the problems that come with it.”
To ordinary people, even Mr. Scholz’s criticism may seem like old news. Britain is no longer debating Brexit. Almost everyone is tired of the issue and the country, like the rest of the world, has instead fallen prey to the pandemic.
But the coronavirus, and months of economic shutdowns it forced, also hid the ways in which Brexit has disrupted commerce. That disguise fell over last weekend when gas stations across the country began running out of gasoline, prompting panic and serpentine lines of motorists looking to fill.
While it would be wrong to blame the crisis with a purely global impact on Brexit, there are Brexit-specific reasons that are undeniable: out of the estimated shortage of 100,000 truck drivers, there are about 20,000 non-British drivers who left the country during the pandemic and The country has not returned to work, in part due to more stringent, post-Brexit visa requirements, which took effect this year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reversed course last weekend and offered 5,000 three-month visas to foreign drivers to try to refill ranks (while keeping military drivers on standby to drive fuel trucks, a A step he hasn’t taken yet.)
“You have business models based on your ability to hire workers from other countries,” said David Hennig, an expert in trade policy for the European Center for International Political Economy, a research institute. “You’ve suddenly shrunk your labor market to an eighth of the size it was before. There’s a Brexit impact on business models that haven’t had time to adjust.”
Mr Johnson has warned that supply disruptions could last until Christmas, although the most severe problems at gas stations began to subside on Tuesday. The government is hoping that the normal buying pattern will resume now as panic-stricken buyers have filled their tanks.
This is not the first trade disruption affecting the UK since leaving the single market in 2020. British shellfish producers have lost entire markets in the European Union due to new health regulations. British consumers have been shocked by heavy customs duties on shipments of gourmet coffee from Italy.
But this is the first disruption as life has returned to normalcy after 18 months of pandemic-forced restrictions. Schools are open; employees are coming to the offices; Sports stadiums are packed on weekends. In that sense, it is the first post-Brexit crisis not covered by the effects of the coronavirus.
It is also geographically selective. Gas stations in Northern Ireland, which has an open border with the Irish Republic (a member of the European Union), are not reporting panic buying. Similarly, Northern Ireland was unaffected by the recent reduction in carbon dioxide supplies as its soda bottling plants had access to shipments from continental Europe.
And yet, Brexit has been remarkably low in public discussion. In part this reflects an epidemic hangover. Partly that’s because other countries, from Germany to the United States, are also dealing with supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages, and rising oil and gas prices.
But it also reflects the quiet nature of the debate over Britain’s departure from the European Union. After four-and-a-half years of tussle, even the most ardent opponents of Brexit showed little appetite to renegotiate the 2016 referendum. And Brexiteers always look to other culprits for the bad news.
Tony Travers, professor of politics at the London School of Economics, said: “Brexit supporters will always believe that Brexit was right, but it is the hypocritical politicians who have made things worse.” “They’ve also been lucky because they can blame the pandemic for everything.”
Pro-government newspapers acknowledge that Brexit played a part in the labor shortage. But he emphasized the need for the government to show competence in dealing with the crisis than the structural constraints imposed by Britain’s new situation. In an editorial on Tuesday, The Times of London warned Mr Johnson that the crisis could erode confidence in his government.
The Times said, “There is nothing greater than the fear that one may not be able to handle the necessities of life.” “What the public will see is a government that has lost control. And for a government elected on a promise to take back control, this is particularly damaging. “
A worrying precedent for Mr Johnson is Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Labor government. In two weeks in 2000, its leading edge in opinion polls vanished when truckers blocked refineries to protest rising oil prices, leading to a fuel supply crisis not unlike today.
Speaking in a televised interview, Mr Johnson tried to calm nerves on Tuesday, saying labor shortages were a global problem and made no mention of Brexit.
“I just urge everyone to go about their business the normal way and fill in the normal way when you really need it,” he said.
Public support for Brexit rose slightly earlier this year after the successful rollout of Britain’s coronavirus vaccines. Some attributed the government’s ability to secure vaccines and get their quick approval for its independence from the bureaucracy in Brussels.
Pro-Brexit politicians used similar logic to justify Mr Johnson’s U-turn on Visa. Initially, the government avoided the idea because it said that more competition for labor would increase wages for British drivers. Now, these people said, Brexit increased Britain’s ability to welcome foreigners on its own terms.
“The ability to issue more visas if and when our economy needs them is exactly what ‘taking back control’ is. Of course we should do it!” Liam Fox, a Conservative member of parliament who served as business secretary under Prime Minister Theresa May, said in a Twitter post.
It assumes foreigners are willing to accept the government’s terms, including a three-month limit in the case of truck drivers’ visas that could turn off many potential drivers.
For the Labor Party, which is holding its annual convention at Brighton’s seaside resort this week, the fuel crisis should be a great opportunity to showcase the government’s failures. Yet barring a few exceptions, party leaders have failed to find their voice. It is reminiscent of earlier debates, where the party’s deep division over Brexit hindered the government’s ability to cope.
“I am amazed at Labour’s reluctance to follow them,” said Anand Menon, professor of European politics at King’s College London. “You can tell about Brexit without Brexit. You could say it’s because of the Tories’ bullshit trade deal.”
