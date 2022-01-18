Brian Baumgartner Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Brian Baumgartner’s Net Worth and Wage?

Brian Baumgartner is an American movie and tv actor who has a internet price of $10 million. Brian Baumgartner is greatest identified for his function as Kevin Malone on the NBC tv sitcom “The Workplace.” Brian appeared as a predominant solid member on the sequence full run.

Earlier than this breakthrough half, he was a theater director in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and likewise carried out on stage with plenty of regional theater corporations. Baumgartner has additionally appeared in lots of movies, together with “License to Wed,” “4 Christmases,” “Soiled Woman,” and “Atypical World.”

Early Life

Brian Baumgartner was born on November 29, 1972 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a youth, he went to Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Faculty, a university-preparatory day faculty in Sandy Springs. Baumgartner then went to the Westminster Faculties, the place he participated in public talking competitions and theater. At The Westminister Faculties he was one grade above his future Workplace co-star Ed Helms.

Moreover, he attended Northwestern College’s Nationwide Excessive Faculty Institute between his junior and senior years of highschool, specializing in theater. For his increased schooling, Baumgartner went to Southern Methodist College in Texas; majoring in theater, he graduated in 1995.

After highschool, Baumgartner went on to attend SMU, graduating in 1995 as a theater main. After school Brian briefly moved to LA earlier than being employed to be Creative Director of the Hidden Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Whereas in Minneapolis Brian put his creative and appearing abilities on full show fetching numerous accolades within the course of. He continued to hone his appearing expertise by giving regional performances on the Guthrie Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theater, Youngsters’s Theater and Theater de la Jeune Lune.

Profession Beginnings

In 2001, Baumgartner made the transition to display appearing. His first function was within the romantic comedy movie “Herman U.S.A.,” starring Michael O’Keefe, Ann Hamilton, and Kevin Chamberlin. Subsequently, Baumgartner appeared on tv in episodes of the authorized drama “The Lyon’s Den” and the airport drama “LAX.” In 2005, he had visitor roles on three sequence: the drama “Everwood” and the sitcoms “Arrested Growth” and “Jake in Progress.”

“The Workplace” Breakthrough

Baumgartner achieved widespread recognition in 2005 when he started taking part in the character Kevin Malone on the NBC sitcom “The Workplace.” Primarily based on the British sequence of the identical title, the present focuses on the on a regular basis work lives of a gaggle of workplace workers on the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Firm in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The ensemble solid consists of Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, David Denman, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Craig Robinson, Angela Kinsey, and plenty of extra. Though “The Workplace” was initially met with combined opinions, it quickly went on to earn growing important acclaim and a faithful viewers. In 2006, it received the Emmy Award for Excellent Comedy Sequence. Baumgartner remained on the present for all of its 9 seasons by way of 2013. Furthermore, he directed the episode “After Hours” within the eighth season.

Brian would later host a podcast for Spotify referred to as “An Oral Historical past of The Workplace” that featured in-depth interviews with superstar Workplace superfans and his former solid members like Steve Carell and John Krasinski.

Getty

Additional Tv Profession

Baumgartner has made many appearances on tv past his function on “The Workplace.” In 2012, he appeared as a hospital orderly in an episode of the comedy sequence “Wilfred.” The next 12 months, he performed Claude on the sitcom “Sizzling in Cleveland,” and likewise appeared as Molly’s union consultant on the sitcom “Mike & Molly.” Baumgartner subsequently made visitor appearances on plenty of totally different reveals, together with “Legal Minds,” “Regulation & Order: Particular Victims Unit,” “The Bridge,” and “Melissa & Joey.”

In 2016, Baumgartner was in episodes of “Chicago Fireplace,” “Scream Queens,” and “The Goldbergs.” The subsequent 12 months, he appeared on the sitcom “Life in Items” and in two episodes of the drama “Good Habits,” and likewise had a recurring function as Dr. Olonari on the Amazon streaming sequence “Hand of God.” Baumgartner was later in episodes of such reveals as “Disjointed” and “Sneakerheads.” Moreover, the actor has lent his voice to a number of animated tv reveals, together with “Journey Time,” “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Daybreak,” “The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Present,” “Summer season Camp Island,” and “Trash Truck.”

Movie Profession

On the massive display, Baumgartner has had supporting roles in each comedies and dramas. In 2007, he performed Jim within the romantic comedy “License to Wed,” and the 12 months after that, performed Eric within the vacation comedy “4 Christmases.” Subsequent, Baumgartner had his largest movie function but as Father Ralph O’Brien within the unbiased drama “Into Temptation,” costarring Jeremy Sisto, Kristin Chenoweth, and Bruce A. Younger. He adopted this with a small half within the coming-of-age movie “Soiled Woman.” In 2012, Baumgartner had a starring function within the unbiased science-fiction movie “Astronaut: The Final Push.” 4 years later, he appeared within the coming-of-age movie “Atypical World,” starring Inexperienced Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong. Baumgartner’s later movie credit have included the Mexican comedy “My Boyfriend’s Meds” and the pc-animated movie “Rumble,” wherein he voices a warthog-like monster referred to as Klonk.

Cameo Earnings

In December 2020 the superstar video firm Cameo introduced that Brian was the platform’s highest-earner within the 12 months. Cameo reported that Brian earned greater than $1 million for his personalised movies which price $195 a bit. If he earned precisely $1 million, meaning he carried out round 5,128 video messages. After Cameo’s 25% minimize, Brian earned at the very least $750,000 off Cameo in 2020 alone.

Private Life

Brian has been married to Celeste Ackelson since 2014. They’ve two youngsters and reside in Del Mar, California. Brian is an completed and avid golfer.