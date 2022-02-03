Brian Flores among three finalists for Texans coaching gig



Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against three NFL teams for what he’s calling systematic racism, but it may not keep him from getting another gig, after all.

Per USA Today’s Josina Anderson, Flores is one of three finalists for the Houston Texans’ head-coaching vacancy. And given current circumstances, Flores is undoubtedly the most notable. At this point, it will be interesting to see if the Texans hire him – and what will happen if they don’t.

Regardless of what you think of Flores’ lawsuit, he is clearly qualified as a candidate. He finished 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins, including 9-8 this past season. That may not sound like much, but Miami started 1-7, before winning seven in a row and barely missing the playoffs.

And it’s fairly safe to say the Dolphins weren’t exactly loaded with talent. At least, not on paper.

Along with Flores, former quarterback Josh McCown and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are finalists, Anderson reported.

Flores’ lawsuit, filed in Manhattan, named the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants and accused them of sham interviews, incentivizing losses and pressure to improperly recruit players, “for ESPN.

All three teams have issued denials, with a particularly strong one coming from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, as relayed by OutKick’s Nick Geddes.

“Among the expected consequences of that action, many feel, is the end to (Flores’) NFL coaching career,” wrote Adam La Rose of Pro Football Rumors. “However, he is (at least officially) still in the running for the position, for which, in terms of HC experience, he is the most qualified.”

Meanwhile, the Texans have a whole world of problems of their own, starting with QB Deshaun Watson and his unknown future. Watson did not appear in a game this season after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, the vast majority of whom have worked as massage therapists.

The Texans finished 4-13 this season, following a 4-12 season in which Watson started all 16 games.