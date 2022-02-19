World

Brian Flores Hired By Pittsburgh Steelers – CBS Pittsburgh

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Brian Flores Hired By Pittsburgh Steelers – CBS Pittsburgh
Written by admin
Brian Flores Hired By Pittsburgh Steelers – CBS Pittsburgh

Brian Flores Hired By Pittsburgh Steelers – CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers just announced they are hiring Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers.

Man Wanted By Police For Strangulation Arrested In Washington County

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

Flores has coached with the NFL for over 14 years, first with the New England Patriots before accepting the head coach position with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

He served as the Miami Dolphins head coach from 2019 to 2021, and he was let go after two winning seasons.

In his time as the Dolphins’ head coach, he managed a 24-25 record, so his firing came as a surprise to the fanbase.

Flores went on to interview for other head coach positions in the NFL.

Washington County Coroner Called To Scene Of Crash Involving Train And Vehicle

He made national headlines earlier this month for his lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams, alleging racial discrimination in the coach hiring process.

His lawsuit, which alleges his interview earlier this year for the New York Giants head coach role was only done to satisfy the Rooney Rule, has placed a spotlight on NFL coaches and diversity.

READ Also  Utah college student arrested in girlfriend’s murder in motel, claims they had suicide pact, police say

The NFL, Dolphins, Broncos and Giants deny wrongdoing in response to the suit.

Mike Tomlin currently is the only Black head coach in the NFL.

Flores fills in the vacancy left by Teryl Austin, who is now defensive coordinator after Keith Butler’s retirement.

The Steelers are still looking for a candidate to replace Kevin Colbert as general manager.

Police Investigating Attempted Burglary In Kiski Township

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story


#Brian #Flores #Hired #Pittsburgh #Steelers #CBS #Pittsburgh

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  How Nancy Pelosi Got Biden's Build Back Better Bill Back on Track

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment