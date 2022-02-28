Net Worth

Brian Kilmeade Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

34 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Brian Kilmeade Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth
Written by admin
Brian Kilmeade Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Brian Kilmeade Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What is Brian Kilmeade’s Net Worth and Salary?

Contents hide
1 What is Brian Kilmeade’s Net Worth and Salary?
2 Early Life
3 Career
4 Personal Life

Brian Kilmeade is an American television and radio political commentator and host for Fox News. Brian Kilmeade has a net worth of $10 million. For his work at Fox News, Brian earns $4 million per year. Brian has also written several books.

Early Life

Kilmeade was born on May 7, 1964 in New York City. He is of Irish and Italian descent. He attended Massapequa High School, from where he graduated in 1982, and then enrolled at Long Island University Post in Brookville New York. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1986.

Career

Kilmeade began his career with Channel One News, a daily national high school television news program. He worked as a correspondent for the channel. He then got a job with KHSL-TV in Chico, California, where he worked as a host and anchor. He also began working in sports radio and television. He co-hosted “The Jim Brown Show” on KLSD, an all-sports radio network. In 1993, he continued working with Jim Brown to provide commentary on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events. He conducted interviews of the fighters following their fights and then moved into a play-by-play announcing role for UFC 2 and UFC 3 in 1994.

He then moved to Hartford, Connecticut in 1997 where he worked as a freelance sports anchor for WVIT, an NBC affiliate. He provided sideline coverage of Major League Soccer games involving the MetroStars. He then moved on to begin working as an anchor for NewSport, where he hosted “NewSport Journal,” a daily magazine show for the network. He also began anchoring “Scoreboard Central,” a half-hour sports program that covered big sports story of the day.

READ Also  Nicholas Woodman Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

In 1998, Kilmeade became a host of the Fox News Network’s morning program, “Fox and Friends.” He started hosting the show the same year as co-host Steve Doocy. Both Doocy and Kilmeade have remained hosts of the show, along with a few other female co-hosts who have come in and out, ever since. Kilmeade also does other hosting gigs with Fox. In April of 2006, Kilmeade filled in for Fox anchor Tony Snow on his radio program for Fox News Radio. Snow had left the network in order to become the new White House Press Secretary for the George W. Bush Administration. Kilmeade then got his own radio program, “The Brian Kilmeade Show.” In 2022, he began hosting the Fox News weekend program, “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.”

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Kilmeade’s career with Fox News has not been without some controversy. He has made several remarks on the historically conservative news network that have resulted in some clapback. In July of 2009, he made comments about Americans marrying “other species and other ethnics,” and went on to say that people in Sweden and Finland had “pure genes” because they typically married people of the same ethnic background. He later apologized for his remarks.

In 2010, he was again in hot water when he made the statement that “not all Muslims are terrorists, but all terrorists are Muslims.” He later apologized and stated that he misspoke, as he was referring to the terrorists who had targeted Americans in specific attacks, like in the September 11, 2001 attacks or in the 1998 embassy attacks.

Kilmeade was also a strong supporter of the Donald Trump presidency and acted as somewhat of an informal advisor to President Trump, who was a known viewer of Fox News programming. He often defended President Trump and his various policies. In 2018, in reference to the family separation policy at the US-Mexican border, he made the remark that the children separated at the border were “not our kids,” which many viewed as insensitive. He also has made remarks defending former president Trump’s views on climate change and race relations.

READ Also  Les Claypool Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

However, following the events of January 6th at the U.S. Capitol, Kilmeade became a bit more critical of the former president. He sent messages to the then White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, urging the president to publicly condemn the actions of many of his supporters who illegally entered the Capital building and caused thousands of dollars in damage. While Kilmeade had originally voiced opinions regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 U.S. election, in January of 2022, he stated that the former president should “learn to lose” and went on to say he had not been presented with any evidence that the election had been tampered with. He voiced the opinion that the Republican party needed to move on from questioning the election results.

In addition to his radio and television career, Kilmeade has also authored several fiction and non-fiction books. He released his first book in 2004 called, “The Games Do Count: America’s Best and Brightest on the Power of Sports.” In 2007, he released, “It’s How You Play the Game: The Powerful Sports Moments that Taught Lasting Values to America’s Finest.”

His next book in 2013 was a historical novel based on the Culper Ring spies during the American Revolution called, “George Washington’s Secret Six: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution.” He wrote a 2015 book that was focused on the life of Thomas Jefferson and a 2017 booked that was focused on Andrew Jackson. In 2019, he continued exploring the lives of historical figures by writing a book on Sam Houston and the Alamo. In 2021, he released, “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul.”

READ Also  Daryl Mitchell Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

Personal Life

Kilmeade married his wife, Dawn, in 1993. Together they have three children – Brian, Kirstyn, and Kaitlyn. While he pursued a career in television hosting and commentary, he also enjoyed doing stand-up comedy in his free time.


#Brian #Kilmeade #Net #Worth #Celebrity #Net #Worth

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment