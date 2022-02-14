World

Brian Laundrie death: Florida medical examiner investigators discovered ‘handwritten half note’ among remains

Caution: This story contains details that some may consider graphic in nature.

A Florida Gadget Clock has confirmed that a medical examiner released a report detailing the situation surrounding the discovery of Brian Laundry’s remains in an environmental park late last year.

The Florida District Twelve Medical Examiner’s Office released a 47-page report Monday morning, almost four months after the remains of 23-year-old laundry were discovered in Mayakkahatchi Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County.

The report details that investigators at the scene discovered “half a handwritten note”, although the content of the note was not specified. They found a pair of green shorts, slip-on shoes, a backpack with “unknown contents”, a hat with the “MOAB Coffee Roasters” logo and skeletal animal remains.

The human remains included “multiple skull fragments, including the maxilla and mandible,” among several other human-defined fragments.

Investigators and Laundry’s parents were in the park on the morning of October 20, 2021, when they found items that appeared to be youth, first reported by Gadget Clock Digital. Laundry is said to have frequented parks in his hometown of North Port.

Brian Laundry Notebook: Gabby Petito’s killer confesses in writing before committing suicide, FBI says

Laundry was considered a fugitive and was identified as a suspect in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito. The FBI has issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of unauthorized use of a bank card.

The judiciary has since dismissed the charges against him.

READ Also  Greece, Facing Surging Cases, Adds Restrictions for the Unvaccinated

Gabby Petito Update: Wyoming U.S. Attorney Brian Lundry’s Fraud Charge in Federal Court

Laundry and 22-year-old Petito set off for a trip in mid-June with plans to visit the national park in his white converted Ford Transit. The couple met a few years ago on Long Island, New York, where they grew up and later moved into the North Port home with Brian’s parents.

Laundry returns to North Port on September 1 – with van, but without Petito.

Parents Chris and Roberta Laundry say Brian left his family home on May 13 for a trip to Mayakahatchi, which is T. Mabri Carlton Jr. is located next to the Memorial Reserve. Laundry’s attorney initially set the date for Brian’s disappearance as September 14, weeks before changing the timeline.

After its disappearance, state, local, county, and federal law enforcement searched the reserve extensively, but failed.

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundry’s Notebook Confession Reveals FBI Investigation Murder

Her family did not announce until September 17 – four days after her departure – that she had not returned.

Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, reported her disappearance to Suffolk County Police in New York on September 11. Search teams discovered Petito’s body near WyomingOf On 19 September Grand Teton National Park and shortly thereafter announced that he had been the victim of a murder.

Authorities later said he died of “manual suffocation.”

This is a developing news story. Please look back for updates.

