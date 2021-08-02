Brian May’s Flooded Basement Foretells a Climate Under Pressure

The problem, Professor Travers said, is that the weather in London is generally so moderate and predictable that no weather event, however damaging, is likely to galvanize politicians to take major action to protect the city from the climate.

Alarmist reactions to bad weather are a long-standing London tradition: heat waves herald distorted railways; a light layer of snow paralyzes the streets. But they tend to fade with the return of clouds and drizzle.

Extreme weather conditions Updated August 2, 2021, 12:32 p.m. ET

Even if there were a climatic calculation, the most obvious remedy – rebuilding London’s Victorian-era sewer system, which was built to serve a city less than half its current size – would be d ‘prohibitively expensive. The city is currently digging a giant tunnel system, the Thames Tideway, to transport the sewage that flows into the river when it rains. The cost of that alone is almost $ 7 billion.

“There is no doubt that this Victorian infrastructure is not capable of handling so much water,” said Roger Burrows, professor of cities at Newcastle University. “Poor Brian May’s basement is just one example.

Professor Burrows, who has written about the proliferation of mega-basements in London, said it was too much to blame them for the overflowing sewers. After all, the city already sits on a large amount of excavated underground space, most recently the Elizabeth Line, a new 60-mile railway that currently connects Paddington Station and Liverpool Street Station and will ultimately connect the Heathrow Airport to the west with Essex to the east.