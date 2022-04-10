Brianna Kupfer’s family and friends gather for what would have been the slain woman’s 25th birthday



Brianna Kuffer’s family and friends organized a charity event for the slain UCLA graduate student on Saturday, almost three months after police say a homeless man entered a Los Angeles furniture store where she was working alone and stabbed her in a “random” attack. .

People gathered on the Brentwood school track to run, do yoga and dance on what would be Kupfer’s 25th birthday. Proceeds from the event will go to the newly established Brianna Kufar Foundation, which will help her take care of the cause.

“We will be championing Brianna’s favorite causes, such as environmental and social justice issues, as well as honoring victims like Brianna through women’s protection and social advancement,” Brianna’s sister Mikela Kufar wrote on the foundation’s website.

Kuffar, a graduate of the University of Miami with a bachelor’s degree in architectural design at UCLA, grew up in the Pacific Palisade with Mikela, her two brothers, and her parents.

“He was a kind soul and always tried to make himself better and everything around him better,” his father told Gadget Clock Digital before Todd Kuffer. “He cares about people.”

Kuffar was working alone at a craft house in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles when 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith entered a luxury furniture store and stabbed her on the afternoon of Jan. 13, police said.

Smith escaped through the back door of the store but was arrested the following week after police received information from a man who recognized Smith from photos distributed by LAPD.

He has been charged with murder and is out on 2 million bail.

The 31-year-old has a long criminal history and was on $ 50,000 bond three years ago for allegedly firing a flare gun into someone’s car with a child inside South Carolina.

He was charged with possession of a firearm in an occupied vehicle, but the case is still pending in Charleston County due to the 1,330-case COVID-19 backlog.

Michael Ruiz and Rebecca Rosenberg of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.