BRICS leaders remove earphones: PM Modi presides over 13th BRICS summit on Thursday Prominent leaders took off their earphones and started smiling?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the 13th BRICS Summit on Thursday. The grouping was attended by heads of state from five countries. These include Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa. The meeting discussed a number of issues, from the Afghanistan crisis, the Corona epidemic to enhancing cooperation and coordination. At the end of the meeting, PM Modi said something that made all the major leaders laugh. The Prime Minister said that proper digital group photos are only done online. For this, after removing his earphones, he made the same request to the heads of all countries. This tickled all the heads of state and they took off their earphones and gave a group photo.

At the conference, PM Modi lauded the group’s performance so far. He said the group has done a lot in the last decade and a half. Today, the group has become an influential voice for the world’s emerging economies. He called for making the group more effective in the next 15 years.



Pakistan writes ‘script’ for Taliban … China-Russia ‘director’? What a view for India

Modi said it was a pleasure for India to chair this influential group on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the BRICS Summit. He expressed gratitude for the co-operation extended by all the member countries during the presidency of India. He also urged to agree on the agenda of the meeting.

He said, “BRICS has done a lot in the last decade and a half. Today we are an influential voice for the emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful for focusing on the priorities of developing countries.

The Prime Minister said it was now necessary to ensure that BRICS would become more productive in the next 15 years. He said that the theme that India has chosen for its presidency reflects this priority. The theme of the summit is ‘BRICS @ 15: Inter-BRICS Cooperation for Sustainability, Integration and Consensus’.

‘Wow! Sharia in Afghanistan, secular rule in India is needed … ‘, Farooq Abdullah’s statement on Taliban sparked outrage

The Prime Minister said that despite Covid-1, more than 150 BRICS meetings and events have been organized. More than 20 of these were at the ministerial level. India is the president of BRICS in 2021. The meeting was also attended by Brazilian President Zaire Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Prime Minister Modi presided over the BRICS summit for the second time. Earlier in 2016, he had chaired the Goa Summit.

The Prime Minister said that the first BRICS Digital Health Conference was held recently. This is a new step in increasing access to health with the help of technology. In November, our Water Resources Minister will meet for the first time in BRICS format. The meeting comes amid concerns about the Taliban’s new interim government in Afghanistan. It includes many names that are on the Most Wanted list.