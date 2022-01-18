Bridges Scores 38, Hornets Beat Knicks Without Ball – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Bridges made certain LaMelo Ball wasn’t missed.

Bridges scored a career-high 38 factors and grabbed 12 rebounds, main the Charlotte Hornets to a 97-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday.

Yonkers Officer In ICU After Leaping Over Banister Throughout Confrontation With Gunman In Condominium Constructing

Terry Rozier added 22 factors. He and Bridges mixed to outscore the Knicks by themselves within the first half as Charlotte bounced again properly from a loss to Orlando that ended its four-game successful streak.

Ball was in poor health however the Hornets didn’t want their flashy level guard, with Bridges driving them to a robust begin. He scored 28 factors within the first half.

“He was superior tonight. Excessive-level efficiency. His confidence, the spirit he performed with, led us to this victory,” Charlotte coach James Borrego mentioned. “I believed Terry managed the sport as nicely. Miles and Terry collectively managed that recreation, however Miles was implausible.”

Rozier had 17 within the first half, when Charlotte led 62-44.

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett every scored 18 factors for the Knicks, who had their three-game successful streak snapped.

Ball was listed as questionable with an sickness unrelated to COVID-19, however the Hornets mentioned simply earlier than the beginning that he was accessible to play. Ball sat on the bench together with his teammates to observe the spectacular performances by Bridges and Rozier.

Bridges was 7 for 8 within the first quarter for 22 factors. The Knicks barely outscored him, with Charlotte main 34-23.

“LaMelo, he often brings that aggression for us and we go as he goes, so someone needed to decide up the slack,” Bridges mentioned. “So I wished to go on the market and be aggressive from the soar and T-Ro began being aggressive and Gordon (Hayward), so it was like a domino impact.”

Bridges began the second quarter on the bench and the Knicks instantly ran off seven straight factors to get inside 4. The Hornets known as time, put Bridges again in after barely a two-minute break, and shortly regained management.

Bridges had the final three baskets of an 8-0 run that prolonged the result in 45-33, a lead that grew to 18 at halftime after Rozier made 3-pointers for his or her ultimate two baskets.

“I believe for those who have a look at, actually, the remainder of the sport, particularly within the second half, we performed nicely,” Barrett mentioned, noting the Knicks held the Hornets to 35 factors after halftime.

‘A Tragic Loss Of Life:’ Michelle Go Remembered As Selfless Volunteer After Lethal Subway Push In Instances Sq.

“So it was actually simply that first half, particularly that first quarter.”

Bridges, who shot 14 for 20, made a 3-pointer late within the third that gave Charlotte its largest lead at 86-63. He bought the basket that tied his earlier excessive of 35 within the fourth quarter with a spectacular baseline drive and reverse scoop that had teammates grinning.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Hayward scored 16 factors. …. Bridges has seven 30-point video games this season. He had three in his first three seasons. … Kelly Oubre was out due to well being and security protocols.

Knicks: Level guard Kemba Walker missed his ninth straight recreation with a sore left knee. … Coach Tom Thibodeau celebrated his sixty fourth birthday. … Mayor Eric Adams addressed the gang on Martin Luther King Jr. Day earlier than the sport, saying that simply as “Dr. King wished the ball in his fingers” throughout the civil rights motion, New Yorkers wished it now to steer the restoration from the coronavirus pandemic. “Let’s win this for Workforce New York and Workforce America,” Adams mentioned.

HOT HALF

The Hornets mentioned that Bridges was simply the fourth Charlotte participant within the final 25 years with a minimum of 28 factors in a primary half, and two have come towards the Knicks within the final two seasons.

Hayward additionally had 28 towards New York in Charlotte on Jan. 11, 2021. Walker had 35 towards Memphis on March 22, 2018, whereas Glen Rice had 28 towards Phoenix on Feb. 19, 1997.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Go to Boston on Wednesday.

Knicks: Host Minnesota on Tuesday.

Driver Charged After 15-12 months-Previous Woman Struck, Killed By College Bus In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run

(© Copyright 2022 The Related Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)