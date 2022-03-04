World

Bridgewater mayor addresses mall brawl video at community roundtable: “We will take that hard look internally”

19 hours ago
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — The mayor and police chief of Bridgewater took part in a community roundtable Thursday following calls for justice from the family of a teenager involved in a fight at Bridgewater Commons Mall.

The meeting included community activists and local leaders.

In the viral video from February, a Bridgewater police officer is seen pinning down 14-year-old Z’Kye Husain, who is Black, and handcuffing him. The other teen involved in the brawl was sat down on a couch and not restrained.

Neighbors voiced their concerns and weighed in on improving the relationship between community members and police.

“Action is what’s really important, and that’s what we’re looking for,” Anthony Vaughn told CBS2.

“We will take that hard look internally. We will make sure that there is a written report, a written plan, and that there is a lot of discussion based on the feedback we receive,” Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Z’Kye and his family, said they were considering filing a civil rights lawsuit for unreasonable search and seizure by police.

Meanwhile, the Somerset County prosecutor’s office says the incident remains under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

