Brief History Of Memes And How They Are Being Used Today

According to evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins, the word ‘mime’ is a shortened form of the Greek word ‘mimeme’ which means gene in Greek. That is, memes are actually cultural units of information, defined as cultural genes.

You remember ‘Pari ho rahi hai’ (hamari pawri ho rahi hai), ‘2020 calendar meme’ or ‘Blicking Guy meme’? Actually, these are all memes that have been dominating the internet for some time now. Memes are an important part of our life today and social media is incomplete without them. From newspapers, TV channels to our homes and society, memes have made their way everywhere. These memes originally started out as ideas which then circulated until they became popular all over the world through a certain country or culture. Let’s know about the history of mimes and the journey till 2021-

According to PBS.org, evolutionary thought biologist Richard Dawkins says that memes are actually a lightly humorous satirical style of exchanging information. Richard called them mimes, which came from the Greek word ‘mimeme’, which literally means ‘gene’ in Greek. Richard has also called memes a ‘cultural gene’. Richard says that any idea, ideal, culture, even custom, repeats itself like a virus. They are transmitted from person to person and from country to country through duplication, sharing and repeated repetition. Although every meme is an idea, not all ideas technically become memes.

in use before the third century

Today, memes may have become visual representations of various emotions, thoughts and even just plain jokes, but they are so old that we as today’s technological generation cannot even imagine. Archaeologists have reportedly found a mosaic picture (a figure or pattern made by combining small pieces of glazed stone, glass and clay) from Antioch, an ancient city in present-day Turkey, based on carbon dating to the 3rd century BC ( 3 BC). The mosaic was made up of three separate frames, which represented a particular scene associated with the bath.

In the first frame of the mosaic a servant is preparing for a bath, in the second a young man is running and the servant is running after him to catch him, and in the third frame the young man is seen holding a jam. Its message was ‘Be happy and live your life as you wish’. According to this story, everyone has to die one day, so as long as you are alive, live as you want with your happiness. It may actually be the world’s first ‘YOLO’ (very first YOLO or You Only Live Once), which was once very popular in countries around the world.

the Meaning of 'YOLO' for Those Who Have No Idea

Now there are many memes on animals, TV shows and movies too. Now there are millions of memes on the internet and thousands more are being uploaded every day. Whenever something funny happens online, they usually become memes. There are even groups of memes fans on social media who share their favorite memes. One such group is Facebook’s ‘The Office Addicts’ group which exclusively shares memes about the show.