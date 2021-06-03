Brielle Biermann closely resembles her mother Kim Zolciak as she wears a revealing black bikini



Brielle Biermann flaunted her toned physique in a scorching snap on Instagram Wednesday.

The 24-year-old social media character put her bombshell curves on show donning a skimpy black bikini within the toilet mirror selfie.

And it was onerous to disregard Brielle’s resemblance to mother Kim Zolciak within the swimsuit shot, which she used to brag about her current weight reduction within the caption.

Exhibiting off: Brielle Biermann left little to the creativeness whereas donning a tiny black bikini in a scorching new Instagram snap posted on Wednesday

Biermann’s swimsuit uncovered her impressively toned tummy, leaving little to the creativeness of her 1.3 million followers.

She paired her tiny triangle prime with a matching backside that confirmed off her curvy hips and superbly tanned thighs.

The Instagrammer’s attractive brunette-to-blonde hair remained tied up in a messy bun whereas she took the selfie.

Retaining basic, she accessorized with a trendy pair of black aviator-style sun shades and a set of gold bracelets.

In her caption, she wrote how ‘everybody’s asking how’ she ‘misplaced weight’ and went on to shill a product which bought the star ‘bikini prepared for the summer time!’

Like mother, like daughter: Within the shot, the social media character seemed much like her mother, Kim Zolciak

Bootylicious: Brielle confirmed off her derriere throughout an Instagram from her current journey to Saint Augustine Seaside, Florida on Tuesday

Biermann is shared by her mother, Kim Zolciak, 43, and her stepfather, Kroy Biermann, who entered the social media determine’s life at an early age.

The 43-year-old actuality tv character welcomed her eldest little one with a former companion whose identification has not been disclosed.

The previous Actual Housewife additionally has one other daughter named Ariana, aged 19, whose father has additionally remained out of the general public eye.

Previous to turning into romantically related to the 35-year-old former skilled soccer participant, Zolciak was married to Daniel Toce from 2001 till their divorce in 2003 and dated DJ Tracy Younger for a time period.

Staying non-public: Zolciak welcomed her daughter with a former companion whose identification has not been disclosed; the 2 are seen collectively in 2016

The fact tv character initially met her now-husband throughout an occasion in 2010, which was televised throughout an episode of The Actual Housewives Of Atlanta.

The pair moved rapidly with their relationship and went on to tie the knot in November of 2011.

Biermann filed a movement to legally undertake his spouse’s older kids in 2013 and has served as their official stepfather ever since then.

The married couple welcomed sons Kroy Jagger and Kash Kade in 2011 and 2012, respectively, earlier than they added twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren in 2013.

Pleased couple: After dissolving her first marriage, the previous Actual Housewife dated round earlier than turning into concerned with and later marrying Kroy Biermann; the couple is pictured in 2017

Proud father or mother: Shortly after tying the knot along with his spouse, the previous skilled soccer participant legally adopted her eldest daughters; the couple is seen with Brielle in 2016

Throughout an look on Watch What Occurs Reside With Andy Cohen, Zolciak spoke about how she doesn’t let outdoors influences have an effect on the way in which that she takes care of her kids.

Whereas responding to a fan who requested in regards to the quantity of suggestions she obtained from social media customers regarding her parenting type, she responded: ‘I do not really feel like I do, no, or I do not learn it, perhaps.’

She went on to specific that, though she has not been a excellent mother, she is proud of what her youngsters have completed.

‘I really feel like I am a actually good mother…all of us make errors and all of us be taught as we go, however I am very pleased with all my kids, I believe I am a actually good mother and no person can take that,’ she stated.